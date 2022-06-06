Cardiologist Explains What Went Wrong in Handling KK’s Heart Attack

Fans are not yet over the tragic demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popular by his stage name KK. The singer died due to a cardiac arrest on May 31, following his concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha, at the age of 53. According to the Indian Heart Association, heart disease is the number one cause of mortality among Indians, and is referred to as ‘silent epidemic.’ The IHA has stated that in India 50% of all heart attacks in Indian men occur under 50 years of age and 25% of all heart attacks occur under 40 years of age. Indian women have also not escaped from the clutches of heart diseases, as they also have high mortality rates from cardiac disease. It was reported that KK was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Experts feel that only if the situation was handled a bit differently and carefully, the singer would have been alive.

Vice Chairman of Interventional Cardiology, Heart Institute, Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital, Dr. Rajneesh Kapoor told Hindustan Times that the vocalist should have been taken to the hospital in a comfortable manner, rather than rushing him. The expert opined that when someone experiences discomfort in chest, which is a prominent symptom of heart attack, they should not be running and one should also avoid creating anxiety around the situation. However, the viral video – featuring KK being taken out of the concert area – was the total opposite.

“Patient should be taken to a place where he is lying down. So that heartbeat comes down rather than creating a lot of anxiety around the situation. When people start running, it will make situation worse,” the cardiologist said. He further suggested that “simple aspirin or sorbitrate” can also be given to the patient, in emergency situations.

According to Kapoor, things would have been different if KK’s chest discomfort was addressed at the right time and in a proper manner.

With our hectic lifestyle in play, it has become all the more important to pay attention to our health. Kapoor suggests that one should screen themselves beyond the age of 40, and should also have “cardiac annual check-ups, fasting blood sugar, fasting cholesterol, fasting lipid profiles and other blood tests and a good stress test.”

People can also have advanced testing in the form of “CT corner scans, conventional angiography” along with keeping a close check on BP and cholesterol levels as they also lead to heart issues.

