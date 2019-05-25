Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Care for Your Hair with Aloe Vera, Coconut Oil

Here are some benefits of aloe vera and coconut oil that will make your summer hair softer and healthier.

IANS

Updated:May 25, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
Care for Your Hair with Aloe Vera, Coconut Oil
Representative Image: ©CactuSoup/Istock.com
The combination of heat, humidity and pollution can take a toll on your hair. But you can care well for it with the combined goodness of aloe vera and coconut oil, suggest experts.

Here are some benefits of aloe vera and coconut oil that will make your summer hair softer and healthier, as pointed out by hair expert Aparna Santhanam:

* Makes hair silky, soft: Besides the proteolytic enzymes, aloe vera's high content of protein, vitamins and minerals also nourish your hair follicles efficiently, improving the overall texture. And we all know how easy it is to style soft hair and create graceful curls or messy buns for the many party looks for the season.

* Natural protection from hard water: The summer season sees a rise of the salt content in water, which makes it hard and slightly harmful for hair and can make your hair brittle. A gentle massage with coconut oil mixed with aloe vera will protect hair from deep within and also make it soft and silky. It also keeps hair moisturised and naturally hydrated and helps maintain the pH balance of your hair. Aloe vera's anti-fungal properties also ensure a healthy scalp, therefore helping you solve a number of problems that arise because of dry, itchy scalp.

* Repairs the hair locks from within: They are enriched with conditioning properties. Aloe vera contains healing enzymes, which repair dead skin cells on the scalp. Together with coconut oil, it eliminates dullness from one's hair.

* Boosts hair growth: They are known to be natural accelerators of hair growth and give volume, and an easy solution may lie in Parachute Advanced Aloe vera Enriched Coconut Hair Oil.

-*-

Saania Singh, Co-Founder, Zero Gravity Aesthetics, said:

* The natural goodness of aloe vera combined with a host of beneficial properties gives your hair the strength and sheen you have always wanted.

* If hair loss is something you suffer from, then using aloe for hair growth is a great idea.

* It forms a protective layer over hair and keeps it safe from harmful environmental elements and also keeps it consistently hydrated.

* It can also relieve scalp itchiness and irritation, thanks to its potent anti-pruritic properties.

* It can reduce dandruff.
