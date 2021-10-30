Carotid Artery Revascularization: All You Need to Know About Heart Surgery That Rajinikanth Underwent

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday underwent a heart surgery at Kauvery hospital in Chennai. The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital on Thursday after an ‘episode of giddiness’, the hospital’s medical bulletin read. Doctors performed carotid artery revascularization - a procedure done to restore blood supply to the brain - on him. Rajinikanth is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a few days.

It is important to understand carotid artery revascularization and how the procedure is performed. The Indian Express talked to some doctors to find the nuances related to this medical treatment. Dr Pravin Kahale, consultant-cardiology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said the carotid artery revascularization removes blockages to improve blood flow in the carotid arteries.

He explained that there are two carotid arteries which are positioned in the left and right side of the neck, and their main function is to supply blood to the brain. “This procedure is like angioplasty or carotid angioplasty, that is performed by putting a puncture in the groin or hand artery and placing a stent in the carotid artery to open the blockages,” Dr Kahale told the media outlet.

Detailing further about the treatment, Dr Rahul Gupta, consultant-cardiology at Apollo Hospitals at Navi Mumbai, said the procedure can either be done by opening up the artery and removing the blockages, or placing endovascular stents inside the artery.

Dr Gupta added that either of the procedures is only finalised after discussing with the patient and taking into account which treatment will be more beneficial. “Based on their preference, and after discussing with neurologists and cardiologists, and coming up with the best method of treatment, the blockage is removed,” he said.

According to the report, the procedure for carotid artery revascularization takes around 45-60 minutes, and the patient is administered only a local anaesthetic in case of endovascular stenting. The observation time after the treatment is not long, and the patient is discharged within two-three days.

