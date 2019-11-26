English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cartoonist Sudhir Dhar Dies at 87
Sudhir Dhar died on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest, his family members said. He was 87.
Image: Sudhir Dhar/Instagram
New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Renowned cartoonist Sudhir Dhar, whose works graced several newspapers in a career spanning 58 years, died on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest, his family members said. He was 87.
Dhar began his career with The Statesman in 1961 after which he moved to Hindustan Times.
His cartoons have also appeared in The Independent, The Pioneer, Delhi Times, New York Times, Washington Post and Saturday Review among others.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Buying a New FASTag For Your Car Before December 1? Here Are The Options And Offers
- Chris Hemsworth Hints at Thor's Drastic Transformation in Love and Thunder Post Avengers Endgame
- Deepika Padukone Accidentally Declares Alia Bhatt is Getting Married, Covers Up Later
- Amazon Confuses Sarcastic Tweet on Maharashtra Turmoil for Customer Complaint, Deletes it Later
- Shady Android Apps Got Your Personal Info From Twitter And FB Via a Malicious Kit