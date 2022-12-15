Cashew Nuts: Health Benefits And Side-Effects Of Dry Fruit

Dry fruits, including almonds, raisins, cashews, and walnuts, are highly nutritious and healthy for your body. Cashew nuts, almost everyone’s favourite, are the most delectable of all nuts because of their sweet and buttery flavour. Are they truly beneficial to your health? Can they have an impact on your body?

Every dried fruit has some sort of advantages and disadvantages of its own, here is a comprehensive guide to the health benefits and side effects of cashew nuts.

Health Benefits:

Heart health:

Cashews include monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which help lower triglyceride and LDL cholesterol levels. As a result, there is a lower chance of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular disease. According to research in the British Journal of Nutrition, there may be a 37% chance of developing coronary heart disease.

Bone health:

Cashews are one of the few copper-rich food sources. Copper deficiency is linked to decreased bone mineral density and an increased risk of osteoporosis. It is also essential for the maintenance of collagen and elastin, two significant structural components of our bodies.

Weight management:

Limited evidence implies that routine nut eating is associated with increased energy expenditure during resting which could have an impact on weight management. Over 8 years, women who reported infrequently consuming nuts had a higher incidence of weight gain than women who ingested nuts two or more times a week, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2004.

Boosts your immunity:

Zinc is abundant in cashew nuts and is an immune-boosting mineral that is required for basic cell activities like cell division, transcription, and regulation. It is also involved in immunological activities such as cytokine generation and phagocytosis. Regular cashew consumption can assist in meeting the recommended daily requirement for zinc.

Side-Effects Of Cashew Nuts:

Kidney stones:

People with a history of kidney stones should be cautious when eating cashews because they contain oxalates. Oxalates in excess may inhibit calcium absorption and hasten kidney stone formation.

Cashew Allergy:

Nut allergies induce nausea, abdominal pain, mouth swelling, and difficulty swallowing.

Anaphylaxis:

According to research, a strong reaction to cashews might result in a lethal disease known as anaphylaxis. It is a medical emergency characterized by symptoms such as tongue enlargement, difficulty breathing, swallowing, and loss of consciousness.

Dermatitis:

Itchy skin, swelling, and hives have been described as a result of contact with cashew nut shell oil.

