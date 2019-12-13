Casting Director Shivam Gupta Opens Up About The Positive Changes In His Career

Bollywood is rightly considered as one of the biggest film industries across the globe. The Hindi film industry has got a significant and dedicated fanbase who are in awe of the art and craft of Indian cinema. Many people dream to make their career in Bollywood and there are very few people who dare to go their way out and fulfil their dreams. Shivam Gupta is one such name who entered Bollywood without having any godfather in the industry. He is a casting director from Agra and he always had his plans to set his footprints in the world of glitz and glamour. Writing a note to their family, he left his home and moved to New Delhi at his sister’s place who helped him in his tough phase and suggested him to join theatre. While planning of becoming an actor, little did he know that destiny had something else for him in the store. One of his friends, Rajkumar Sharma offered him a job of casting director after which he took up the job for Rs 2000 and was a part of many TV shows, short films and advertisements.

To pursue his dreams, he moved to the city that never sleeps, Mumbai. He came to Mumbai in 2015 and just after 3 days, his friend and actress Sanya Bansal helped him to get work. In the initial days, Shivam worked as a casting assistant with Harry Parmar for a TV show. It was Harry who helped him get the film ‘Ki & Ka’ as a casting assistant and later he recommended Shivam to Prashant Singh with whom he did films like ‘Daddy’ and ‘Trapped’. Gautam Kishanchandani has been the most important part of Gupta’s journey who approached Shivam for the film ‘Salute’, a Rakesh Sharma biopic. The film did not get completed but the process of casting taught him a lot of things. He considers Gautam as an institution who nurtured him to become a successful casting director. Later the two worked together in Netflix series ‘Sacred Games’ season 2 where Shivam was the casting head.

Shivam considers ‘Sacred Games 2’ as the most positive change in his professional career. “I was working alongside Gautam Kishanchandani sir and I will forever be grateful to him for giving me that opportunity. It was a very honest and enriching process for me to head the team, find new talent, and work with the likes of Anurag Kashyap, Vikram Aditya Motwane and Neeraj Ghaywan. Not only did it widen my horizon in terms of experience but also put me on the map”, said the casting director. After working for several years as an independent casting director, he has started his own firm named 'Shivam Gupta Casting Company' and is hunting the best talent for the Indian cinema. As far as his work is concerned, he is currently working on Savitribai Phule biopic and various other short films which are produced by Sikhya entertainment and will be premiering on Flipkart. Apart from this, he is also a part of some theatre plays like ‘Lassanwala’ directed by Hemant Pandey and is currently doing Piyush Mishra’s ‘Gagan Damama Bajyo’ for Prithvi Theatre Festival. With such diverse skills, we are truly game for this young bundle of talent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.