Casual Sexism: A Big 'No' at the workplace; Tips On How To Avoid It

Casual sexism, like micro-aggressions are the “tips of icebergs” of gender-based biases and prejudices. It stands in the way of creating a safe and conducive work culture for everyone to be their authentic selves impacting their productivity and longevity in the organisation. Sexism is deep-rooted in the Indian workplace according to many employees, do you think the problem lies in the societal upbringing? Nirmala Menon, Founder and CEO, Interweave Consulting believes early socialisation is possibly the single most significant factor in our attitudes to gender. “It not only triggers sexist comments from men but oftentimes makes women not even recognise it as sexist as it is so normalised in daily life. However, having said that, in today’s world, given access to education and exposure to the right workplace behaviours and norms, we cannot use upbringing as an excuse any longer. Men and women have to step up to discourage this each time,” she says.

Menon lists out tips to avoid it

The best way to deal with it is to recognise it and call it out. Considering that it is so baked into our socio-cultural context, the chances are that people may not even recognise it.

If you are the person who is being casually sexist, apologize right away and do not repeat it.

Also Read: From Stalking To Baby Daddies: Singles Share Their Horror Stories On Dating Apps

If you are the target, deal with it as appropriate to the context and situation. Sometimes, even an “Oops, I am sure you didn’t mean that” could get the point across. At other times you may need to provide a counterpoint with an example or convey that you did not appreciate the comment. Sometimes, a conversation with the person at a later time could help increase sensitivity and change the behaviour. However, in cases where it is repeated, a stronger rebuke would be warranted. The important thing is to not let it pass unaddressed.

If you are a bystander who observes it, it is often easier to intervene than the victim. Again, depending on the situation, you can call it out using humour, a reflective question like, “I am sure you didn’t mean ALL women…” can make it clear that it is not appropriate. Not calling it out, and having an attitude that “It’s between them and doesn’t really impact me, so why bother?” is one of the main reasons for it to be propagated.

Tips on how not to be that casual sexist person

We all come from diverse backgrounds and might be carrying the baggage of our own socio-cultural backgrounds. Therefore, the first thing is for us to be aware of what constitutes sexism and how it impacts others and creates a negative culture. “Once that awareness is built, and there is a conscious intent to not indulge in it, we will find ways to avoid it ourselves. Another active process is to ask someone you trust to point out to you when you exhibit sexist behaviour. Finally, if you observe such behaviour by someone else and commit to calling it out, the chances are that you will automatically stop exhibiting it yourself,” quips Menon.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here