Cat Owners, Snapchat Just Rolled Out New Cat Filters and They are Purrr-fect
Devil wings, glasses, unicorn horns, flower crowns and animal ears, netizens are going gaga with their grumpy felines while making them try out these filters.
We undoubtedly love the Snapchat filters, especially the flower crown and the dog filter but the latest filters offered by the social media giant are irresistible.
Yes, the blue paw print that you see on the lens is the new cat filter for your feline and the world of cat lovers is loving it.
Snapchat has rolled out new filters specifically for cats that will now make it look like your pet is wearing glasses.
In a tweet, Snapchat announced this move and ever since all the cool cats and their humans can’t get enough of these filters.
However, this is making dog owners a little insecure asking for filters for their canine.
Changing their logo to 'Ghost Cat', Snapchat made this announcement in style.
We love how the cat owners are getting creative with the filters. Especially, the filter that includes bats flying over the cats head is doing the rounds.
Here are some samples:
Lenses. For cool cats and their cool cats Try them meow. pic.twitter.com/UFJtgt8ZWO— Snapchat (@Snapchat) October 12, 2018
Snapchat over here making filters for your cat pic.twitter.com/y58znvITjm— Wu-Tay ♀️ (@_daddyyy___) October 12, 2018
The sun is shining. The sky is blue. Snapchat has filters tailored for you and your cat. TGIF, everyone. pic.twitter.com/BZd1zcnMcP— Flueghoul (@SNFluegel) October 12, 2018
Kaže Snapchat: Try with your cat.— Ana Hotko (@AnaHotko) October 12, 2018
Ja: Okej.
Was not disappointed. pic.twitter.com/MXRssyBjKb
they have snapchat filters for your cat now!! HELL YEA!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/J9crAMr1Iv— (@morganbrooks) October 12, 2018
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
