GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Cat Owners, Snapchat Just Rolled Out New Cat Filters and They are Purrr-fect

Devil wings, glasses, unicorn horns, flower crowns and animal ears, netizens are going gaga with their grumpy felines while making them try out these filters.

Naqshib Nisar | News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2018, 1:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cat Owners, Snapchat Just Rolled Out New Cat Filters and They are Purrr-fect
Devil wings, glasses, unicorn horns, flower crowns and animal ears, netizens are going gaga with their grumpy felines while making them try out these filters.
Loading...
We undoubtedly love the Snapchat filters, especially the flower crown and the dog filter but the latest filters offered by the social media giant are irresistible.
Yes, the blue paw print that you see on the lens is the new cat filter for your feline and the world of cat lovers is loving it.

Snapchat has rolled out new filters specifically for cats that will now make it look like your pet is wearing glasses.

Devil wings, glasses, unicorn horns, flower crowns and animal ears, netizens are going gaga with their grumpy felines while making them try out these filters.

In a tweet, Snapchat announced this move and ever since all the cool cats and their humans can’t get enough of these filters.




However, this is making dog owners a little insecure asking for filters for their canine.
Changing their logo to 'Ghost Cat', Snapchat made this announcement in style.

We love how the cat owners are getting creative with the filters. Especially, the filter that includes bats flying over the cats head is doing the rounds.

Here are some samples:














| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...