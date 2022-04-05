Cataracts to Diabetic Retinopathy: Not Just Lungs, Smoking Also Affects Your Eyes

There are a lot of obvious health consequences of smoking. These include cancer and heart diseases, and they contribute to 53 percent of the total number of deaths in India. But did you know that it also affects your eyes and may lead to loss of vision? Dr. Aradhana Reddy Vitreo – Retina Surgeon, Sadhuram Hospital, Hyderabad, shed light on this issue while talking to the Indian Express.

An estimate of 34.6 percent of adults smoke in India and it kills over 10 lakh people every year. Cigarette smoke carries a variety of toxins that enter your bloodstream. The blood carries these toxins to different parts of the body including eyes. Dr. Aradhana said that this may be the cause of different kinds of eye problems like dry eye, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, age related macular degeneration and optic nerve issues.

“The majority of such cases can also lead to permanent blindness if adequate measures are not taken in time. In addition, tobacco smoke can also affect the tissues present around the eyes causing disorder of the eyelids and under-eye puffiness,” he further said.

Advertisement

There are various ways of protecting your eyes and making sure you take good care of them. Some of the tips are:

Quit smoking or reduce it – Eye damage can directly be reduced if you either quit or reduce smoking. This helps you protect not only your eyes but all organs from the toxins and your friends who sit around you when you smoke. Good diet – A balanced diet always helps in maintaining your body, no matter which organ we talk about. Vitamin C, E, Zinc and omega 3 fatty acids are important to make sure your eyes are healthy, and you don’t suffer from any of the issues mentioned above. Screen time – Reduce screen time to improve eye maintenance. The blue light that screens emit is harmful for our eyes and limited screen time can help you reduce the exposure of your eyes to blue light. Regular checkup – Make sure that you visit the eye doctor every few months and understand the medical attention you need. Eye damage can be minimised if you go for regular checkups.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.