Cate Blanchett Turns Daredevil for New Giorgio Armani 'Si' Campaign
Cate Blanchett stars in a new campaign film directed by Fleur Fortune for the fifth and latest addition to the franchise.
Cate Blanchett stars in a new campaign film directed by Fleur Fortune for the fifth and latest addition to the franchise.
The luxury fashion and beauty house is rolling out a ‘Si Fiori' eau de parfum, reports WWD, as well as a franchise-wide campaign starring Cate Blanchett, Sara Sampaio, Adwoa Aboah and Zhong Chuxi.
Blanchett stars in a new campaign film directed by Fleur Fortune for the fifth and latest addition to the franchise. The film, whose tagline is "What if you said Sì?'," sees the Hollywood star push herself with activities such as skydiving and wearing an evening gown to the supermarket.
A further series of films featuring Giorgio Armani beauty representatives Sampaio, Aboah and Chuxi, is scheduled for release in March.
"With this new campaign, we aim to consolidate the role of Sì as the brand's women's pillar, as well as further develop its leadership in the market," Véronique Gautier, global president of Giorgio Armani fragrances and beauty at L'Oréal, told WWD.
The 'Si' franchise has become one of the Italian house's signature scent families, also comprising 'Si Passione' and 'Si Intense' offshoots.
Academy Award-winning actress Blanchett has fronted ‘Si' since 2013, with British model Aboah being snapped up to join the crew last spring, and Portuguese beauty Sampaio getting on board last September.
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
