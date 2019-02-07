LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Cate Blanchett Turns Daredevil for New Giorgio Armani 'Si' Campaign

Cate Blanchett stars in a new campaign film directed by Fleur Fortune for the fifth and latest addition to the franchise.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:February 7, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cate Blanchett Turns Daredevil for New Giorgio Armani 'Si' Campaign
Cate Blanchett stars in a new campaign film directed by Fleur Fortune for the fifth and latest addition to the franchise.
Loading...
The luxury fashion and beauty house is rolling out a ‘Si Fiori' eau de parfum, reports WWD, as well as a franchise-wide campaign starring Cate Blanchett, Sara Sampaio, Adwoa Aboah and Zhong Chuxi.

Blanchett stars in a new campaign film directed by Fleur Fortune for the fifth and latest addition to the franchise. The film, whose tagline is "What if you said Sì?'," sees the Hollywood star push herself with activities such as skydiving and wearing an evening gown to the supermarket.

A further series of films featuring Giorgio Armani beauty representatives Sampaio, Aboah and Chuxi, is scheduled for release in March.



"With this new campaign, we aim to consolidate the role of Sì as the brand's women's pillar, as well as further develop its leadership in the market," Véronique Gautier, global president of Giorgio Armani fragrances and beauty at L'Oréal, told WWD.

The 'Si' franchise has become one of the Italian house's signature scent families, also comprising 'Si Passione' and 'Si Intense' offshoots.

Academy Award-winning actress Blanchett has fronted ‘Si' since 2013, with British model Aboah being snapped up to join the crew last spring, and Portuguese beauty Sampaio getting on board last September.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram