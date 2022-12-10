Cats Dominate Google Trends in 2022. Check Most Searched Pets

People are looking back on the year 2022 as its end fast approaches. Google, too, has done its part in providing an interesting summary of the year through searches made in 2022. The tech giant’s ‘Year in Search 2022’ featured the most searched topics across movies, sports events, news events, people, recipes, and more. There’s an interesting analysis in store for pet parents and animal lovers, too. Google has released a list of the most searched furry friends in 2022. Take a look!

1. Domestic short-haired cat

Domestic shorthair cats, also known as moggies, are top in this most searched pet list. They are of mixed breed origin with short hair coats. These cats are among the friendliest cats you could ever meet.

2. Tabby cat

Next on the list are Tabby cats. Tabbies are often considered a single breed, but their distinctive markings, like a coat pattern, appear with surprising variation between different breeds. These cats can be brown, grey, orange, or black, with stripes, spots, whorls, and band markings.

3. Polydactyl cats

Polydactyl cats have at least 18 toes, with five toes on the front paws and four on the back side. However, every polydactyl cat is different. Short-toed cats have a different number of toes on the tip than long-toed cats. Many people consider this cat to be lucky.

4. Aspin

Aspin dogs are found in the Philippines and are also known as Askal. They are descendants of the native dogs in the Philippines, a mixed breed. In terms of their body conformation, their coat can be short-haired or rough and they can have black, brown, white, red, fawn, brown and cream-coloured markings, tails are usually set high.

5. Labrador Retriever

This breed of Labrador Retriever is one of the most intelligent and loyal dogs. Measuring between 21.5 to 24.5 inches, it is considered a large dog. The dog’s weight can be up to 35 kg, although there are some who may weigh more than others.

