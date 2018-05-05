English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Catwalk Beauty: Chanel Gets the Blues
Navy eyeshadow formed the basis of the label's striking catwalk beauty look, with models including Gigi and Bella Hadid taking to the runway sporting a rich, deep blue shadow applied in a bold, feline flick.
(Image: Representative Image/ AP)
Chanel constructed a full-sized ocean liner in central Paris for its 2019 Cruise show on Thursday evening, and it wasn't the house's only maritime reference.
Navy eyeshadow formed the basis of the label's striking catwalk beauty look, with models including Gigi and Bella Hadid taking to the runway sporting a rich, deep blue shadow applied in a bold, feline flick. The shade, which struck the perfect tone between glamorous and playful, was complemented with dewy complexions, nude lips, and sleek, straight blowouts.
The French house isn't the only one to have caught the blues of late -- navy eye colors are becoming something of a niche trend for summer. Makeup mogul Kim Kardashian has been championing the look recently, thanks to the launch of her "KKW X Mario" collaboration, which debuted in April and features a palette starring a vivid cobalt hue. The look has also been seen on the red carpet several times this year, with Lupita Nyong'o opting for a richly pigmented blue for the Oscars, and Brie Larson favoring a lighter, shimmering shade at the 4th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
