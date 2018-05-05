Catwalk Beauty: Chanel Gets the Blues

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on May 3, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 26, 2018 at 10:43am PDT

Chanel constructed a full-sized ocean liner in central Paris for its 2019 Cruise show on Thursday evening, and it wasn't the house's only maritime reference.Navy eyeshadow formed the basis of the label's striking catwalk beauty look, with models including Gigi and Bella Hadid taking to the runway sporting a rich, deep blue shadow applied in a bold, feline flick. The shade, which struck the perfect tone between glamorous and playful, was complemented with dewy complexions, nude lips, and sleek, straight blowouts.The French house isn't the only one to have caught the blues of late -- navy eye colors are becoming something of a niche trend for summer. Makeup mogul Kim Kardashian has been championing the look recently, thanks to the launch of her "KKW X Mario" collaboration, which debuted in April and features a palette starring a vivid cobalt hue. The look has also been seen on the red carpet several times this year, with Lupita Nyong'o opting for a richly pigmented blue for the Oscars, and Brie Larson favoring a lighter, shimmering shade at the 4th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.