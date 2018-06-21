Catwalk Hair Trends from Milan Fashion Week

The Spring/Summer 2019 menswear shows have made their way through Milan, and the fashion tribes are setting up camp in Paris. But what did designers in the Italian fashion capital have to say about hair trends for the upcoming season:Wet-lookThe overarching catwalk hair trend during the Milan shows was for wet-look, slightly tangled tresses. At Marni the style had a frizzy edge for extra texture, while plenty of gel was employed at Fendi, where the models sported shiny, blunt bangs. Giorgio Armani injected more volume into his approach, styling the hair into loose, jaw-length waves.Short and spikyThings were a little less grunge and a little more mod over at Isabel Benenato, where short bangs and spiky height were the order of the day. No.21 also championed an angular look, putting an abstract spin on things by creating bold, jagged shapes.Getting creativeThere were also plenty of surprises when it came to catwalk hair. Frankie Morello's striking beauty look featured a bleached cropped style, while Plein Sport opted for a bouffant, voluminous look held in place with retro-style, sporty headbands. Dsquared2 made a strong case for bringing crimping back, parting the hair precisely and sleekly styling it up to the mid-points, before introducing the playful wave.