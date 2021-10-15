Causes and Natural Cures of Erectile Dysfunction, The Most Common Sexual Problem Faced By Men

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’, every Friday. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

The column is being written by Sexologist Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain. In today’s column, Dr Jain talks about the causes and natural cures of erectile dysfunction.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) or impotence, is a major challenge for many men today regardless of their age. It is the inability to consistently initiate or keep an erection long enough to have satisfactory sex. The most common causes of ED are health problems that affect blood vessels and obstruct blood flow in the penis. These include hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis), which is

linked to diabetes, obesity, smoking, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. Therefore, ED may be a sign of heart disease or other serious health problems.

ED can happen at any age but is more common in men older than 65. As many as two and a half million men around the World may have some sort of sexual dysfunction at any one time. Although it may not be something you want to discuss with your friends, but it is important that you get some advice from a professional expert if you are worried about it.

The treatment also has a lot to do with a partner’s support

Partners play a significant role in the success or failure of the man’s ED treatment. They say that it may also influence decisions regarding treatment and even its continuation. Creating a space for discussing and sharing will aid in the treatment. Most of the men with ED would be willing to visit a doctor if their partners asked them to do so. While it is important to have an understanding partner to talk to about issues as intimate as erectile dysfunction, it is equally important, if not more, for men to seek medical help and support in such cases. It is time we have healthy conversations surrounding sexual health and put an end to taboos that have plagued us all

along.

Age Doesn’t Matter

ED is often associated with getting older. Although ED’s frequency does increase with age, it’s treatable regardless of your age and isn’t as inevitable as you might think. In fact, ED can have many causes not associated with ageing.

Young men

The most common cause of erectile dysfunction for young men is anxiety. This may include concerns about getting someone pregnant, not wanting to appear inexperienced, or worrying about using a condom without embarrassment or losing your erection while putting a condom on.

Middle-aged men

Common causes of erectile dysfunction for middle-aged men may include stress, guilt, or having sex with a new partner after many years of monogamy. Other causes may include diabetes.

Older men

Although 70% of men over the age of 65 are still sexually active, erectile dysfunction does get more likely as you get older. This may be linked to the deterioration of the blood vessels that carry blood to the penis, and also to the deterioration of heart or brain arteries.

Erectile Dysfunction can be caused by Physical or Psychological Factors, it includes Physical Reasons, other illnesses or infections, diabetes, smoking and or excessive drinking. Being underweight or overweight, side effects from medication (mainly medication for blood

pressure or depression), deterioration of the arteries, common in older men especially those with high blood pressure are also some of the causes of ED. The use of recreational drugs such as cocaine can also cause erectile dysfunction. Psychological Reasons such as stress, depression and related fatigue, Concerns about your current sexual relationship(s) and feelings of guilt about your deprived sexual performance can cause ED too.

Natural Remedies to cure Erectile Dysfunction

Certain home remedies are likely effective to cure Erectile Dysfunction such as L-arginine rich food supplements like pumpkin seeds, oats, Brown rice & peanuts. You can take 2 spoons of ginger extract with honey 3 times a day for 2 months. Brisk Walking plays a vital role with some exercises like Kegel Exercise which strengthens the perinium muscle. You can also use Drumstick flowers, Ashwagandha, Shatavari, akhrot & Tulsi seeds in certain ways that will help in blood circulation and eventually reduce the risk of ED.

Treating ED with lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, quitting smoking, dealing with stress and relationship issues, as well as continued engagement in sexual activity can treat ED to some extent.

Erectile dysfunction is no laughing matter.

Many men like to talk about sex, but like women, they may find it harder to talk about sex when it is not going well. However, there are trained professionals who can give you good advice about what may be the cause of your current predicament. And be aware that the vast majority of physical or psychological causes of erectile dysfunction are temporary. They may go away as quickly as they occurred. But if anything is bothering you or your partner, you should seek out confidential, professional advice. There is no point in worrying and not

doing anything about it. It may just make the situation worse.

