Celebrating Raveena Tandon’s Birthday with Her Grooviest Songs

Actress Raveena Tandon celebrates her 46th birthday on October 26. The actress made her debut with Salman Khan-starrer Pathhar Ke Phool (1991) and would go to create movie magic for the next decade with memorable acting performances and screen charisma. From comedy to drama, she has played a variety of roles, invoking a plethora of emotions on-screen. The same actress who made the audience laugh in Bade Miya Chote Miya (1998) or Andaz Apna Apna (1994) or impressed us with her glamour in dance numbers from Mohra (1994), also made us cry and contemplative with Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence (2001).

The National Award-winning star has played many roles in her personal life as well. In 1995, she adopted two girls and raised them as a single mother till her wedding in 2004. She gave birth to two kids post her wedding with Anil Thandani in 2008.

Her songs are still played all across the country as she has some of the most memorable hits from the decade. She recently appeared in a reboot of her famous song Sheher Ki Ladki to show us that age has done nothing to reduce her oomph and dance skills!

To celebrate her happy 46th, here are five songs that would get you moving along the rhythm.

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast- 1994

Film: Mohra

This song was a turning point in Raveena’s career and changed her image of sweet and sensitive to hot and glamorous. The dance-number features excellent moves by Raveena, and the amazing dancer Akshay Kumar is shadowed by her sensational moves.

Yeh Raat- 2001

Film: Aks

Aks was vastly different from her usual mainstream roles. Starring opposite Amitabh Bachchan in this dark thriller, her performance was both shockingly glamourous and dark. Aja Gunaah Kar Le, a slow number from this film, also became a hit.

Tip Tip Barsa Pani- 1994

Film: Mohra

Mohra was one of the top-selling albums of 1994 for a good reason. A small part of it, apart from the singers and musicians, of course, was Raveena’s sensational performance in Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Her rain dance in a yellow Chiffon saree is now a recognisable symbol of the 90s and has been copied multiple times, but nothing compares to the original.

Kabhi to Chaliya Lagta hai- 1991

Film: Patthar ke Phool

In her debut, before she was “mast-mast girl,” Raveena had us falling for her cuteness in this amazing melody. Created as a homage to all the greatest films of the years past and sang by Lata M. & S.P. Balasubramaniam, the song is wholesome in romance and the chemistry between the two actors.

Elo Ji Sanam- 1994

Film- Andaz Apna Apna

Raveena’s comedy timing in this film was impeccable, so was her romance and chemistry with Aamir Khan. In a complete rom-com style, the song is different than the usual ‘item-number’ style of dance number but it still has nice grooves. And who can forget that iconic intro music and horse-cart ride!