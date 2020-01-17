Celebrating Wedding Anniversary, Akshay Kumar Shares Visual Representation of What Married Life Looks Like

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna completed 19 years of marriage. Wishing his better half on the special occasion, Akshay ditched the usual mushy social media posts and shared for a fun picture of the couple with a quirky caption.

In the photo, the actor is seen posing with his wife in Pakshi Rajan's costume, his character in Robot 2.0. "Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see. ‪All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan (sic)."

This is not the first time that Akshay and Twinkle won the Internet with fun and quirky posts for each other. Earlier during the promotions of his recent film Good Newwz, the actor was on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. From the sets, the actor got his wife a unique gift, a pair of onion earrings.

In an Instagram post, Twinkle appreciated his gesture and mentioned how it touched her heart.

"My partner returns from performing at The Kapil Sharma Show and says, 'They were showing this to Kareena, I don't think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.' Sometimes it's the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward," Twinkle wrote.

Likewise, in one of the social media, Mrs Funnybones took a jibe at Akshay. Mentioning about her “writer’s woes”, she posted a picture of a cup of coffee which Akshay brewed for her and wrote, “this is the reason why I have never asked him to make a cup of coffee for me again!

