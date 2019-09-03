Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Celebrity Chef Nigella Lawson Coming to India for the First Time

Famed as the queen of food for pleasure, Nigella Lawson will be coming to India to curate multi-course tasting menus in Delhi and Mumbai.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Celebrity Chef Nigella Lawson Coming to India for the First Time
Image: Instagram
Culinary superstar Nigella Lawson, widely hailed as world's greatest home cook, will be making her debut visit to India. Lawson will be curating the quintessential London-themed bespoke culinary experience, featuring five-course lunch as well as dinner at The Roseate in Delhi on September 15.

Famed as the queen of food for pleasure, Lawson will come to the country as a part of the second edition of the American Express World Series, which will also preview a new concept called 'Table Stories'. The concept showcases specially curated multi-course tasting menus by some of the most skilled chefs across the country and abroad.

"We are happy to be the first hotel in the country to host Nigella Lawson for this exclusive culinary experience at Chi Ni, The Roseate New Delhi. I am confident that our patrons will relish the unique gastronomic journey and take home a rich experience," said Kush Kapoor, CEO, Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

Earlier, the chefs who participated in this series included renowned names like Amninder Sandhu, Julien Rover, Kunal Kapur, Himanshu Saini and Prateek Sadhu.

Nigella, 59, who boasts of five hit television shows to her name, has authored over twelve critically acclaimed cookbooks, out of which her very first book, titled How To Eat, published in 1998 was a ground-breaking bestseller. She will also be curating a meal at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

