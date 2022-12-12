The denim-on-denim look has been ruling the fashion chart these days. And now, Sharvari Wagh’s latest pick has rekindled our love for denim overalls. She opted for a chic denim body-hugging jumpsuit. The sleeveless number came with a plunging neckline and boot-cut style. To complete the look, the actress went with a pair of stilettos. She kept her hair straight and accessorised her look with golden hoops. She also opted for nude makeup and cat-eye sunglasses to take her style quotient up a notch.

Another actress who nailed the denim-on-denim look is Bollywood’s heartthrob, Deepika Padukone. During the promotion of her film Gehraiyaan, the actress made a bold fashion statement in a high-cut bodysuit and track pants. She opted for a pair of white Christian Louboutin that added a stylish high-fashion twist to her athleisure ensemble. She styled her hair in a low bun and added a pop of coral to her lips.

Dramatic much? Add some oomph to your wardrobe with the outfit inspired by Kiara Advani. Kiara wore a quirky denim blue racerback jumpsuit. The outfit featured cut-out details and a metal zip pattern. Her bottoms came with a boot-cut style along with usable side pockets. The outfit also featured a detachable textured belt that certainly added to its charm. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress completed her look with gold statement hoops and went for subtle makeup. She left her front flicks down as she tied her hair in a messy ponytail.

Let us know which ensemble you liked the most.

