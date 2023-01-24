Celebrity Stylist Ami Patel Decodes Athiya Shetty's Bridal Look; Calls Her ‘Understated Chicness’

Actor Athiya Shetty tied the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul, in an intimate wedding ceremony, looking surreal in an Anamika Khanna bridal lehenga. The pink zardosi floral with pearl highlighting lehenga paired with a zardosi floral blouse dupatta and veil with a pearl scallop finish, exuded elegance and grace.

Styled by one of Bollywood’s favourite celebrity stylists, Ami Patel, who also styled Bollywood brides such as Alia Bhatt, made Athiya look like a dream in the pastel lehenga. Ami Patel who is known for attention to detail took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note, for the Bride of the moment. She said, “Overwhelmed by this Understated chicness called @athiyashetty. The entire look is just pure art and soo, you Athiya. (sic).

Further complementing the effort fashion designer Anamika Khanna put in to create the ensemble, Ami added, “ Such intricate detailing so many layers and yet so subtle. @anamikakhanna.in and her unique chikankari embroidery interspersed with intricate vintage gold zardosi and jaal work made this couture lehenga a museum collectable. The most unusual colour is just the right shade of pink blended with nude. The stunning regal polki necklace juxtaposed with the single polki drop maang tikka by @birdhichand is just jaw-dropping. (sic).”

Apart from the gorgeous lehenga and jewellery pieces, the one accessory that caught everyone’s attention was the dainty and intricate kalire. Charmed to perfection, the kalires were designed by Mrinalini Chandra. Mrinalini too took to Instagram and reposted Ami’s post, and wrote: “Just the most intricate, dainty & delicate kaliras for the most ethereal bride! @athiyashetty You are a dream!✨ My @stylebyami absolutely Loved being a part of this glorious vision! (sic)”

Ami’s post also saw her credit Mrinali along with celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni and photographer Rohan Shrestha for weaving their magic into Athiya’s look. “Kalire charms by @mrinalinichandra the natural minimalistic gorgeous makeup by @namratasoni and of course @rohanshrestha the genius made Athiya look like a vision that is going to be embedded in my mind forever!” added Ami.

It definitely takes a village to make sure the bride looks her best on her Big Day. While Athiya looked ethereal thanks to her team, complimenting Athiya was her better half KL Rahul who looked dapper in a classic ivory hand-done chikankari achkan set interlaced with subtle gold work and paired with an embroidered silk chanderi stole, designed by Anamika Khanna.

