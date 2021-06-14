Chabeel Day 2021: Remembering Guru Arjan Dev on his Martyrdom Day

Guru Arjan Dev was the fifth guru of the Sikhs and the first of the two Gurus martyred in the Sikh faith. He was martyred on June 16, 1606. According to the Hindu calendar, the Shaheedi Diwas or the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev is observed on Jeth Sudi 4, which falls on June 14 this year.

As a mark of remembrance, people belonging to the Sikh community observe his Shaheedi diwas as Chabeel Day. Chabeel or rose milk is served to passerby on the streets to provide relief to them from the hot weather prevalent during summer months.

All you need to know about Guru Arjan Dev:

Born in 1563 in Goindval Sahib, Tarn Taaran, Guru Arjan Dev’s maternal grandfather ‘Guru Amardas’ and father ‘Guru Ramdas’ were respectively the third and fourth Guru of the Sikhs.

His son, Hargobind Singh, became the sixth guru of the Sikhs after him.

Guru Arjan Dev had laid the foundation of Golden Temple and also prepared the map of the temple.

He also compiled the Adi Granth, the religious scripture of the Sikhs encompassing spiritual poetry and musical ragas. It was installed at Harmandir Sahib.

Guru Arjan Dev was captured by Mughal Emperor Jahangir and imprisoned in Lahore Fort because of his increasing influence among people and also the spread of Sikhism.

It is also believed that Guru Arjan Dev blessed the emperor’s rebellious son Khusrau, which outraged Jahangir and he ordered the execution. He was made to sit on burning hot sheet/plate and hot sand was poured on him. After 5 days of torture, he was taken for bath in the river. He entered the river but was never seen again.

People organise various events on Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom day, where they read Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Langars are also distributed in Gurudwara. But like last year this year too due to Covid-19 pandemic, no big event will be organised.

