English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Chacha Chaudhary' is Back, This Time in Animated Series of 26 Episodes
The Chacha Chaudhry series in English would have 26 episodes of 22 minutes duration and would be broadcast on national and international platforms.
Pran Kumar creator of Chacha Chaudhry . (Image: Facebook)
Loading...
Popular cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma's creation and hugely popular Indian comic book "Chacha Chaudhary" will be recreated as an animated series, Technopark-headquartered Toonz Media announced on Tuesday.
P. Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, told the media here that Chacha Chaudhary, the Tintin of India is a name that is very popular and liked by both children and adults.
"The bestseller comic of Pran's features dates back to the 1960s and Toonz Media is ready to take it to the next level through an animated series," said Jayakumar.
The series in English would have 26 episodes of 22 minutes duration and would be broadcast on national and international platforms.
Partnering Toonz Media Group, which will also be the worldwide distribution company of "Chacha Choudhary" series, include Zamoza Brands who will handle the Licensing and Merchandizing rights.
The series is about a wise man who solves problems with his exceptional intellect along with his friend Sabu, an inhabitant of the planet Jupiter. The combination of intellect and strength makes everything possible for Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu just like it is said in the comic, "Chacha Chaudhary's brain works faster than a computer" and "when Sabu gets angry a volcano erupts somewhere'.
The other characters include Bini, Chacha Chaudhary's wife, Rocket, the dog and Dag, an old truck.
Nikhil Pran, CEO of Pran Features, said their readers who have loved reading Chacha Chaudhary comics since 1960 will now be able to enjoy the animation series.
Founded in 1999, Toonz Media Group over the years has partnered with companies including Walt Disney, Turner, Nickelodeon, Sony, Universal, BBC, and Paramount as well as the creation of India's first 2D animated TV series, first 2D feature film, and first 3D stereoscopic theatrical release.
P. Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, told the media here that Chacha Chaudhary, the Tintin of India is a name that is very popular and liked by both children and adults.
"The bestseller comic of Pran's features dates back to the 1960s and Toonz Media is ready to take it to the next level through an animated series," said Jayakumar.
The series in English would have 26 episodes of 22 minutes duration and would be broadcast on national and international platforms.
Partnering Toonz Media Group, which will also be the worldwide distribution company of "Chacha Choudhary" series, include Zamoza Brands who will handle the Licensing and Merchandizing rights.
The series is about a wise man who solves problems with his exceptional intellect along with his friend Sabu, an inhabitant of the planet Jupiter. The combination of intellect and strength makes everything possible for Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu just like it is said in the comic, "Chacha Chaudhary's brain works faster than a computer" and "when Sabu gets angry a volcano erupts somewhere'.
The other characters include Bini, Chacha Chaudhary's wife, Rocket, the dog and Dag, an old truck.
Nikhil Pran, CEO of Pran Features, said their readers who have loved reading Chacha Chaudhary comics since 1960 will now be able to enjoy the animation series.
Founded in 1999, Toonz Media Group over the years has partnered with companies including Walt Disney, Turner, Nickelodeon, Sony, Universal, BBC, and Paramount as well as the creation of India's first 2D animated TV series, first 2D feature film, and first 3D stereoscopic theatrical release.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Shy Sanya Malhotra Became Pataakha’s Firebrand Chutki
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 9 Written Updates: Why Kriti Chose Deepak Over Shivashish
- Google is Making a Lot of Changes to How Search Works, And AI is at The Core of it
- Donald Trump’s New U.S. Presidential Limousine is Worth Rs 12 Crore, Spotted for the 1st Time – Video
- Violinist Balabhaskar Critical, Daughter Dead After Accident in Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...