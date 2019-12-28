Chainsmokers to Martin Garrix, Here are the Star Performers at Sunburn Festival Goa 2019
Indian artist Ritviz will also be the part of the show, along with Sartek, SHAAN, Siana Catherine, Teri Miko, Coyu, Hosh, Jeremy Olander, Oliver Huntemann, Almost Human and Ana Lilia.
Surburn, one of the most famous music festivals in Goa, is being held at Vagator beach. Sunburn is known for its music and ambiance. After DJ Snake's performance on the opening day, the Chainsmokers are all set to take the stage on Day 2. Here's a lowdown on the star performers this year.
1. DJ Snake (Performing on December 27)
2. The Chainsmokers (Performing on December 28)
3. Martin Garrix (Performing on December 29)
4. Flume (DJ Set, performing on December 28)
Other supporting artists at the Sunburn Music Festival include Maceo Plex, Luciano, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue, Lost Frequencies, Julian Jordan, Aazar, Brooks, Candice Redding, Ellie Prohan, Jetfire, Kryoman [live], LOOPERS and Progressive Brothers.
Indian artist Ritviz will also be the part of the show, along with Sartek, SHAAN, Siana Catherine, Teri Miko, Coyu, Hosh, Jeremy Olander, Oliver Huntemann, Almost Human, Ana Lilia, André Winter, Anish Sood, and Idriss D.
The line-up also includes Khen, Marino Canal, Priyanjana, Sequ3l, Shaun Reeves, Belik Boom, Captain Hook, Designer Hippies, Laughing Buddha, Shanti People, Space Cat, and Xerox & Illumination.
