Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Chainsmokers to Martin Garrix, Here are the Star Performers at Sunburn Festival Goa 2019

Indian artist Ritviz will also be the part of the show, along with Sartek, SHAAN, Siana Catherine, Teri Miko, Coyu, Hosh, Jeremy Olander, Oliver Huntemann, Almost Human and Ana Lilia.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chainsmokers to Martin Garrix, Here are the Star Performers at Sunburn Festival Goa 2019
Indian artist Ritviz will also be the part of the show, along with Sartek, SHAAN, Siana Catherine, Teri Miko, Coyu, Hosh, Jeremy Olander, Oliver Huntemann, Almost Human and Ana Lilia.

Surburn, one of the most famous music festivals in Goa, is being held at Vagator beach. Sunburn is known for its music and ambiance. After DJ Snake's performance on the opening day, the Chainsmokers are all set to take the stage on Day 2. Here's a lowdown on the star performers this year.

1. DJ Snake (Performing on December 27)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SunburnFestival (@sunburnfestival) on

2. The Chainsmokers (Performing on December 28)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SunburnFestival (@sunburnfestival) on

3. Martin Garrix (Performing on December 29)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SunburnFestival (@sunburnfestival) on

4. Flume (DJ Set, performing on December 28)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SunburnFestival (@sunburnfestival) on

Other supporting artists at the Sunburn Music Festival include Maceo Plex, Luciano, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue, Lost Frequencies, Julian Jordan, Aazar, Brooks, Candice Redding, Ellie Prohan, Jetfire, Kryoman [live], LOOPERS and Progressive Brothers.

Indian artist Ritviz will also be the part of the show, along with Sartek, SHAAN, Siana Catherine, Teri Miko, Coyu, Hosh, Jeremy Olander, Oliver Huntemann, Almost Human, Ana Lilia, André Winter, Anish Sood, and Idriss D.

The line-up also includes Khen, Marino Canal, Priyanjana, Sequ3l, Shaun Reeves, Belik Boom, Captain Hook, Designer Hippies, Laughing Buddha, Shanti People, Space Cat, and Xerox & Illumination.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram