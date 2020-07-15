Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheetah Drops New Rap 'Bada Ghar Chhota Ladka'

Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheetah, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, is back with his latest release titled BADA GHAR CHHOTA LADKA.

The rapper-music composer penned down the lyrics of the song that talks about his struggles, the stereotypes rappers face and it has already started to resonate with his fans. The music is provided by Rākhis, Nuka, Asxem Dlean.

The song as described by the rapper is the expressions of things that he never got to talk about, which he has bottled up and presented to the listeners. The lyrics talk about people questioning his work as a rapper and how he got through everything to emerge out as a successful artist. The track, which has strong storytelling combined with remarkable visuals show a posh dressed Sharma struggling through the daily nuances of life, bringing out the contrast of “Bada Ghar” and “Chota Ladka”.

The groovy track mastered by Ayan De that has already crossed 3000 views on video streaming platform, Youtube, also has a cameo of Sharma’s wife Shweta Tripathy of Maasan fame. The release has been well received by his fans as his social media handles are flooded with comments about how they waited for this track since the first time it was performed on MTV. In 2018, he was seen rocking this track in MTV Hustle.

Chaitnya Sharma’s previous hits include his music videos “Make it Happen” and “To the Top”. He was also one of the talents on actor Ranveer Singh’s music label alongside IncInk- Kaam Bhari and Spitfire. Apart from producing music and acting, he has also produced a short film Dum Dum Deega Deega.