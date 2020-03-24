Chaitra Navratri 2020: Date, History, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Timing of Festival
This year, Chaitra Navratri falls between March 25 and April 2. Nine forms of Goddess Durga, which are worshipped during Navratri are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Kaalratri, Katyayani, Mahagauri and Siddhidhatri.
Representative image | Amritsar: Devotee pays obeisance at a historical temple on the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Amritsar on Thursday. (Image: PTI)
There are many festivals in the Hindu calendar and out of which Navratri is of great importance. A nine-day long festival, Navaratri falls four times in a year. Out of the four, Sharada Navaratri (September–October) and Vasanta Navaratri or Chaitra Navratri (March–April) are mainly celebrated in most parts of the country.
Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the new year of Hindu calendar and is observed with much fanfare in north India. During the nine days, devotees offer prayers to nine incarnations of Goddess Durga and observe fast.
History of Chaitra Navratri
According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva allowed his wife Durga to visit her parents for nine days. It is also said that during these nine days, the goddess killed demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil. Due to this, Goddess Durga is worshipped as a symbol of shakti (power).
Significance of Chaitra Navratri
It is believed that worshipping Goddess Durga gives inner strength to the devotees. Observing fast during these nine days also prepare people for the summers. Goddess Durga is believed to wish her devotees with good health and wealth.
Chaitra Navratri Date and Time
Puja timings on March 25, the first day of Chaitra Navratri, will be from 6:19 am to 7:17 pm. Here is the list of names of Goddess Durga along with the date for offering prayers.
March 25: Maa Shailputri (Ekadashi)
March 26: Maa Brahmacharini
March 27: Maa Chandraghanta
March 28: Maa Kushmanda
March 29:Maa Skandamata (Panchami)
March 30:Maa Katyayani
March 31:Maa Kalaratri (Saptami)
April 1: Maa Mahagauri (Ashtami)
April 2: Maa Sidhidatri (Ram Navami)
