Chaitra Navratri 2022: Food Items You Shouldn't Consume On Empty Stomach

Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals. During Navratri, Maa Durga is worshipped in nine different forms. Chaitra Navratri begins on April 2 this year. People fast for nine days during Chaitra Navratri and worship Maa Durga. The nine days of Navratri are thought to be extremely auspicious and people refrain from eating meat, grains, alcohol, onions, and garlic.

During the fast, only certain foods are consumed. The festival of Chaitra Navratri emphasises the importance of rules and discipline. It is believed that by following these rules and worshipping accordingly, one obtains Maa Durga’s special grace. To please Mother Shakti, many devotees keep a Nirjala fast during Chaitra Navratri.

If you’re going to fast during Chaitra Navratri, take care of your health as well. The heat has begun to knock, and therefore, it is important to maintain a healthy diet while you fast. Consuming certain foods on an empty stomach while fasting can be harmful to one’s health. Let us tell you the food items that should not be consumed on an empty stomach during Chaitra Navratri.

Tea

During the Chaitra Navratri fast, one should not drink tea on an empty stomach. Some people enjoy drinking tea while fasting, but drinking tea on an empty stomach can cause acidity as well as stomach pain and burning in the chest.

Milk and curd

If you eat these things on an empty stomach, the acid level rises. Saturated fat and protein can have the opposite effect. This will also affect the enzymes of your intestines.

Banana

Some people experience stomach and chest burning after eating a banana on an empty stomach. Constipation is another issue that can arise. All of this is due to magnesium, which is there in abundance in bananas.

Fried food:

Fried food items should be avoided on an empty stomach. It can cause stomach irritation and gas problems.

