Chaitra Navratri 2022: What The Festival Has In Store According To Your Zodiac Signs

This year, the Chaitra Navratri will start on April 2 and conclude on April 11. During the nine days of Navratri, nine forms of Maa Durga will be worshipped methodically. Kalash Sthapana has a special significance in Navratri, and the prayers begin after the Kalash is established.

This Chaitra Navratri, people with certain zodiac signs are going to be blessed by the Goddess. With her blessing, fate will have good things in store for them. Apart from bestowing them with wealth, Maa Durga will also give them success in their work lives. Read on to know which zodiac signs get lucky this season.

Aries: This Chaitra Navratri, people belonging to Aries are going to have the special blessings of Mother Durga. You will achieve success in whatever task you undertake. Positive results will be visible from your hard work. Travelling will prove beneficial.

Taurus: Navratri will be lucky for the people of this sign. You will get success in work and happiness in life. Salary may increase or new sources of income may emerge and they will strengthen your financial position. With the grace of Maa Durga, your work will be successful. There can be an increase in the rank and prestige of employed people.

Cancer: Businessmen from this zodiac sign will make good profits during Navratri. You may get success in expanding your business and thus strengthening your financial status. With the grace of Maa Durga, the salary of employed people may also increase. This Navratri will be lucky for you.

Leo: There is every possibility of an increase in rank if you are employed. Efforts of going on foreign trips will bring fruitful results. If you have plans that have been pending for a long time, now is a great time to get them done. If you suffer from any ailment or disease, you may be able to get free of them.

Virgo: Worshiping Maa Durga in Chaitra Navratri will make your financial condition much better than before. With the grace of Maa Durga, your sources of income can increase. There are also chances of your love life improving drastically.

Libra: You and your family are going to get lots of happiness this Navratri. There is a chance of an increase in your wealth. Investment can be profitable. If you are considering new sources of income, go for them as they will yield results. You will remain healthy during this period.

