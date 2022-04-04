Chaitra Navratri 2022: Worship Maa Chandraghanta; Know Muhurta, Mantra, and Aarti

On the third day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, Goddess Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped. The goddess holds the moon on her forehead for an hour, hence her name is Chandraghanta.

Her vahana (mount or vehicle) is a lion and she carries 10 different types of weapons in her ten arms. The goddess remains in the battle posture as she is considered to be the goddess of war.

Maa Durga took this incarnation to end the tyranny of the demons. Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta blesses a person with fearlessness and valour.

Here’s what you need to know about Puja Vidhi, Muhurta, Mantra, and Aarti to worship the goddess.

As per Puja Muhurta 2022 Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month started at 12:38 pm on Sunday, April 3, and will end at 01:54 pm on Monday, April 4.

On this day, Preeti Yoga takes place from 07:43 am, which is good for auspicious works. So, you should worship the goddess during the auspicious time of this day from 11:59 am to 12:49 pm. Meanwhile, Ravi Yoga is from Sunday at 02:29 PM to 06:07 AM the next day.

Goddess Chandraghanta Puja Mantra Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

Maa Chandraghanta Beej Mantra Aim Shree Shaktayai Namah:

Prayer Mantra Pindaj Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta. Prasadam tanute mahyam chandraghanteti visruta.

Maa Chandraghanta Puja Method

On this day, Maa Chandraghanta should be worshipped with chants of Akshat, Kumkum, Jasmine flower, vermilion, incense, lamp, scent, etc. Offer her Kheer or sweets made from milk. To conclude the worship with the aarti of Maa Chandraghanta, use a ghee lamp or camphor.

Aarti of Maa Chandraghanta

Jai Maa Chandraghanta Sukh Dham, who completed all my work. Like the moon, you are a giver, you are absorbed in the bright rays of the moon.

The one who calms anger teaches sweet words. The owner of the mind is pleasing to the mind, you are the moon bell.

The one who brings the beautiful spirit, the one who saves in every crisis.

Every Wednesday, whatever you meditate on, with reverence, tell me humility.

Make the idol moon shape, light the flame of ghee in front of it.

Tilt your head and say your mind, have full hope, Jagdata.

Your place in Kanchipuram, your honour in Karnataka. Naam Tera Ratoon Maharani, protects the devotee Bhavani.

