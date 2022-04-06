Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Maa Skandmata Puja Vidhi and Muhurat

Chaitra Navrati festival is celebrated for nine days and each day an incarnation of goddess Durga is worshipped. April 6 marks the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri this year and Maa Skandmata is worshipped on this day. It is believed that if childless couples pray, on this day, they can be blessed by the deity. She is also known as Padmasana Devi as she is sitting on a lotus throne.

Maa Skandmata puja muhurat

As per the Panchang here are the auspicious time periods this year for Maa Skandmata Puja

Brahma muhurat- 04:34 am to 05:20 am

Vijay muhurat- 14:30 pm to 15:20 pm

Godhuli muhurat- 18:29 pm to 18:53 pm

Amrit Kal- 16:06 pm to 17:53 pm

Swarth Sidhi Yog- Whole day

Ravi Yog- 19:40 pm to 06:05 am, April 7

Maa Skandmata puja vidhi

Puja should be done with a fresh mind and clean body. So take a bath, wear fresh clothes and sit for the puja.

Next, take a stool and cover it with a red cloth. Place an idol of Maa Skandmata on it.

Decorate the idol and light the incense sticks. Place a red colour flower, rice, kumkum in front of the idol.

Offer five different types of flowers and sweets to the deity.

Recite the mantras 108 times.

Maa Skandmata Mantra

Yaa Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Skandmata rupen sansthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Maa Skandmata Beej Mantra

Him Klim Swaminya Namah

Maa Skandmata Maha Mantra

Sinhasan Nityan Padmashritakatdvya

Shubhdastu Sada devi Skandmata yashasvini

Om devi Skandmataye Namah

Maa Skandmata Aarti

Jai teri ho Skandmata

Panchva naam tumhara aata

Sab ke man ki janan hari

Jag janni sab ke mehtari

Teri jyot jalata rahun main

Hardum tumhe dhyata rahun main

Kayi naamon se tujhe pukara

Mujhe ek hai tera sahara

Kayi pahadon par hain dera

Kayi shehron mein tera basera

Har mandir mein tere nazare

Gun gaayen tere bhakt pyaare

Bhakti apni mujhe dila do

Shakti meri bigdi bana do

Indra aadi devta mil saare

Kare pukar tumhare dware

Dusht daitya jab chadhkar aayein

Tum hi khanda haath utthayein

Daason ko sada bachane aayi

Chaman ki aash purane aayi

