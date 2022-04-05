Chaitra Navratri: Worship Goddess Kushmanda With This Vidhi. Muhurat, Mantra and Aarti

Chaitra Navratri is among the two most auspicious celebrations honouring Goddess Durga. It is observed during the Hindu month of Chaitra, which occurs in March/April on the Gregorian calendar.

Devotees pay respect to Goddess Durga’s Kushmanda incarnation on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi). The goddess is thought to be the one who spreads light and brings good health. According to beliefs, the deity assists in decision-making and intellectual development.

Through this puja, devotees gain good vision and mental power. She is thought to be Maa Durga’s incarnation, living in the heart of the Sun and causing light.

Tithi

According to Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month starts from 01:54 pm on Monday, April 04 and ends on April 05 at 03:45 PM.

Maa Kushmanda puja vidhi

The puja starts with Lord Ganesha’s grace to gain strength by finishing the Navaratri vrat. Shringar goods such as sindoor, Mehendi, kajal, bindi, bracelets, toe ring, hairpin, aalta, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nosepin, necklace, red chunri, comb, and so on are used to adorn Maa Kushmandas idol.

Following the puja, prasad is served in the form of malpuas, halwa, and curd, which is shared with the priests of the Durga temple.

Mantra

ओम देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah

Beej Mantra

ऐं ह्री देव्यै नम:

Prayer Mantra

सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Surasampoornakalasham Rudhiraluptameva Cha

Dadhaana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastume

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Offer Gandham, Pushpam, Deepam, Sugandham, and Naivedyam during the Panchopchara puja (bhog). Complete the pooja by performing the Aarti and honoring her by lighting the incense.

