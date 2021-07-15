Chamomile Tea: Five Health Benefits of Babune ka Phal

Also known as Babune ka Phal, chamomile comes with a bunch of health benefits. From improving sleep quality to help in digestion, chamomile tea is known for its healing properties. Chamomile, the herb, belongs to the daisy flower family. In order to prepare this tea, add dry flowers to some hot water and it’s ready.

Today, let’s talk about some of the health benefits of chamomile tea:

Treating diabetes

Several studies have shown that people who consume chamomile tea find it better to keep their sugar levels in check. However, chamomile tea should not be seen as a replacement for the medicines but as a supplement.

Preventing osteoporosis

Consuming chamomile tea has also been credited to keep osteoporosis at bay. Osteoporosis is generally prevalent in women due to the estrogen hormone. Chamomile tea has shown signs of decreasing estrogen levels that lead to loss of bone density.

Cancer treatment

Although the research is at preliminary stages, it still has been proved that chamomile tea directly targets cancer cells. Even though the mineral in chamomile tea cannot completely prevent cancer, they have been credited to be beneficial to those people who have cancer, by slowing down the spread of the deadly disease.

Helping with sleep

In today’s world, every other person is going through some kinda stress. And those who are unable to sleep properly due to the stress in their lives can try Chamomile tea. It has been proven by research that people who consumed chamomile tea fell asleep faster than the ones who didn’t.

Treating cold and other mild conditions

One can treat cold by taking in the steam of chamomile extracts. Chamomile ointments also resulted in better healing in humans even though they are not the most effective ointments out there.

