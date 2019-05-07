English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chandelier to Scrumptious Hamburger: Different Moods of Katy Perry at Met Gala After Party
Scroll down to witness Katy Perry flaunting the most delicious outfit at the Met Gala 2019 after party.
Scroll down to witness Katy Perry flaunting the most delicious outfit at the Met Gala 2019 after party.
On Monday night, Singer Katy Perry lit up the pink carpet flaunting a chandelier outfit designed by Moschino at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
For the after party, the singer decided to 'switch off' her chandelier get-up to something that can make your tummies grumble, a Hamburger. Yes, Katy Perry dressed as a hamburger for the Met Gala after party.
The outfit designed by Moschino featured a green dress that mimicked the lettuce and the bun wrapped around her to make her look like a complete scrumptious burger.
The burger dressing featured tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar cheese and pickles and also to put all the "ingredients" she actually sported a toothpick hat.
In a video, Perry is seen wrapping the bun around her lettuce dress in the rest room.
Katy Perry did justice to the theme representing objects through her outfits, first as a chandelier and then as a hamburger.
The theme this year Camp: Notes on Fashion which is based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp, highlights the complex history of 'camp' in fashion.
From Lady Gaga to Sophie Turner, Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid, the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art witnessed fashion-savvy folks arriving in a stunning array of ensembles abiding by the theme.
