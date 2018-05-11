English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chanderi Dresses, Customised Juttis: Summer Wedding Style
During Summer, go with cool fabrics suited to a sizzling day. Think feather-light hand woven silks, fluid modal and cottons.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Style By Ami official account)
For a summer wedding, you needs to be light and bright with the appropriate fabrics in play. Opt for minimalistic embellishments and soft Maheshwari and Chanderi fabric for your attires, suggest experts.
Designer Sweety Arora, and Renu Rana, Founder at Sihali Jageer, have listed what to wear under the sun, literally.
* During Summer, go with cool fabrics suited to a sizzling day. Think feather-light hand woven silks, fluid modal and cottons.
A flowy dress from the traditional Maheshwari cottons and matching Coimbatore cotton silks with Chinese collar will add the extra glam to your look. You can also try Tangail fabrics beautiful cape tops with ikkat pants that look extremely trendy.
Colours like pink, blue, yellow exude charm and tenderness. So, go for delicate pastels, soft maheshwari and Chanderi with a hint of metal, with gold and silver jamdani hand embroidery and booties. It is a perfect synthesis of traditional fabrics for contemporary needs and style.
To create an ethnic look, pair chanderi kurta and silver pajama with heavy Dhakai jamdani dupatta. You can also add an angrakha jamdani wrapround kurta over it for a dramatic twist.
For a beautiful fusion of traditional and contemporary look, the clothes must blend different styles from various parts of the country -- from Rajput to Afghani traditions to our own Indian heritage, thus creating looks which are classy, glamorous and reflect one's signature style and love of colour. This mixture of different influences only helps in creating unique designs, clean cuts and modern style.
* Rely on breezy prints with minimalistic embellishment.
* Go for silhouettes that don't bog you down. Go for sheer skirts and wrap tops, cowl dresses, draped saris, light lehengas and anarkalis.
* Keep your footwear as quirky and off-beat as the rest of your ensemble. Go for customised jutis, or blingy canvas shoes.
* Invest in nice statement neckpieces and layered neckpieces as they look elegant, comfortable and unique. Try double rings with pearly strings, palm rings and pearl kadah.
* Try to explore new designs and shapes in bags like bucket bag-inspired potlis, give indo twist to messenger bags. You can also opt for customised miniature bag packs as those will make you stand out from the crowd.
Also Watch
Designer Sweety Arora, and Renu Rana, Founder at Sihali Jageer, have listed what to wear under the sun, literally.
* During Summer, go with cool fabrics suited to a sizzling day. Think feather-light hand woven silks, fluid modal and cottons.
A flowy dress from the traditional Maheshwari cottons and matching Coimbatore cotton silks with Chinese collar will add the extra glam to your look. You can also try Tangail fabrics beautiful cape tops with ikkat pants that look extremely trendy.
Colours like pink, blue, yellow exude charm and tenderness. So, go for delicate pastels, soft maheshwari and Chanderi with a hint of metal, with gold and silver jamdani hand embroidery and booties. It is a perfect synthesis of traditional fabrics for contemporary needs and style.
To create an ethnic look, pair chanderi kurta and silver pajama with heavy Dhakai jamdani dupatta. You can also add an angrakha jamdani wrapround kurta over it for a dramatic twist.
For a beautiful fusion of traditional and contemporary look, the clothes must blend different styles from various parts of the country -- from Rajput to Afghani traditions to our own Indian heritage, thus creating looks which are classy, glamorous and reflect one's signature style and love of colour. This mixture of different influences only helps in creating unique designs, clean cuts and modern style.
* Rely on breezy prints with minimalistic embellishment.
* Go for silhouettes that don't bog you down. Go for sheer skirts and wrap tops, cowl dresses, draped saris, light lehengas and anarkalis.
* Keep your footwear as quirky and off-beat as the rest of your ensemble. Go for customised jutis, or blingy canvas shoes.
* Invest in nice statement neckpieces and layered neckpieces as they look elegant, comfortable and unique. Try double rings with pearly strings, palm rings and pearl kadah.
* Try to explore new designs and shapes in bags like bucket bag-inspired potlis, give indo twist to messenger bags. You can also opt for customised miniature bag packs as those will make you stand out from the crowd.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Raazi Review: Alia Bhatt Starrer is a Gripping Watch That Keeps You On the Edge
- SC to Hear BCCI Matter on Constitutional Reforms on July 4
- Sonam Kapoor's Latest Picture With Husband Anand Ahuja Will Make You All Go 'Aww'!
- Actress Sherlyn Chopra Buys Herself Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d Grand Worth Rs 86.90 Lakh [Video]
- Virender Sehwag Applauds 'Really Special Innings' From Pant on Twitter, Others Join in