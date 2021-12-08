Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khurrana Sets Workout Goals

Ayushmann Khurrana is a multi-talented star. The actor can sing as beautifully and skilfully as he can act, among other things that he wows his fans and audience with. But this is not it. Ayushmann has added another feather to his cap, that of a fitness freak.

Starring opposite Vaani Kapoor in his latest project, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann has brought his gun out. The actor is playing the role of a bodybuilder and in the process of preparing for the role, set major fitness goals.

Recently, the actor shared a post on Instagram where he is sweating it out while doing some good old bench presses. ‘Let’s work out this love story together,’ the actor writes in the caption.

Watch the post here to get the much-needed workout motivation:

The actor shared another still of him doing bicep curls with a pony adorning his look for the movie.

Take a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana has revamped his physique for the movie, but he regularly and diligently follows a healthy lifestyle.

The exercises involving major movements and barbells cater to the muscles on the upper body. Shoulders, Chest, Biceps, Triceps, and Back are influenced by the movements done in these categories of compound exercises, be it bench press, bicep curls, military press, lateral raises, or pulldowns.

For example, the exercise that Ayushmann is doing in the Instagram post is called Bench press. The exercise greatly benefits you if you’re trying to build your upper body. But it will only be efficient if you keep yours from the right. The wrong form can cause injuries and slow your growth.

Here’s how you can do bench-press the right way:

On a flat bench, lie on your back and grip the barbell with your hands, shoulder-width apart.

Lift the bar off the rack, and then bring the barbell close to your chest while bending your elbows.

Push it off your chest, and then repeat.

Remember to do your sets slowly so that your ‘time-under-concentration’ can increase.

