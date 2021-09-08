Chandra Darshan 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and All You Need to Know

The auspicious day of Chandra Darshan will fall on Wednesday, September 8. Chandra Darshan marks the sighting of the moon, a day after Amavasya. This occasion is marked in the honour of the Moon God. Many Hindus also keep a day long fast as a part of paying respects to Chandra Dev. The muhurat for sighting the moon on Wednesday is between 06:34 PM and 07:38 PM. As per the Hindu mythology text, the day of Chandra Darshan is considered to hold significant religious and spiritual importance.

Those observing fast on the Chandra Darshan day stay hungry throughout the day and only eat after worshipping the Moon. It is believed that those who keep this fast with sincerity are blessed with good luck and prosperity. Some devotees also do ‘daan’ on the day in order to earn ‘punya.’ Usually, people donate clothes, food grain and other daily use items to Brahmins.

Moon is also regarded as an important ‘graha’ or planet in the ‘navgraha’. It is also believed that the Moon has a huge influence on the life of people on Earth. Many mythological texts also relate the Moon God for blessing people with good intentions.

It is said that those who are wise and do not have evil thoughts are protected by the mighty Moon God. Moreover, many Hindu texts also regard the Chandra Dev as a significant nurturer of animal and plant life.

Another story mentions that the Moon God is wedded to the 27 Nakshatras, who happen to be the daughters of Prajapati Daksha. Therefore, it is also believed that those who pray to the Moon God will always have his blessings for good fortune, victory and success.

Many devotees also chant mantras written in praise of Chandra Dev on this day to get rid of negative thoughts. Chanting of these mantras is also believed to have a calming impact on one’s mind, body and soul.

