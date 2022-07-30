Chandra Darshan 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat

CHANDRA DARSHAN 2022: The appearance of the moon in the sky a day after Amavasya marks the celebration of Chandra Darshan. This occasion is dedicated to Chandra Dev (the god of the Moon) and it is believed that viewing the Moon on Chandra Darshan is very auspicious. Many devotees observe a day-long fast on this day to pay their respects to the deity.

People who keep a fast do not consume anything until they have worshipped the god of the Moon. According to Hindu mythology, those who observe the fast with sincerity and dedication are blessed with good fortune and prosperity. Some devotees also donate food, money and clothes on this day to earn the blessing of Lord Moon.

Chandra Darshan 2022: Timings for the moon to appear

The moon will be visible between 7:14 PM and 8:31 PM on Saturday, July 30.

Chandra Darshan 2022: Significance

Lord Moon is regarded as an important grah and a favourable planet that influences the minds of humans. Observing a fast on this day thus aids in the purification of the mind from negative thoughts and evil intentions. It also balances the elements of Kapha, Pitta, and Vata in the human body.

Chandra Darshan 2022: Puja Vidhi

Worshippers rise early in the morning, take a bath, and vow to observe the fast for the entire day. They pray to Lord Moon by giving Arghya at sunset. People break their fast soon after seeing the moon. They also use this day to make donations of everyday necessities.

Chandra Darshan 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta will begin at 4:18 AM and end at 4:59 AM. Whereas the Abhijit Muhurta will be in effect from 12:00 PM to 12:54 PM. Moreover, Godhuli Muhurta will stay from 7:00 PM to 7:24 PM.

