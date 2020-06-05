Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Chandra Grahan 2020: Everything You Need to Know About the Second Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

In New Delhi, the lunar eclipse will be visible from 11:15 pm on June 5 and till 02:34 am on June 6. The eclipse will be at its peak at 12:54 am on June 6.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 5, 2020, 4:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chandra Grahan 2020: Everything You Need to Know About the Second Penumbral Lunar Eclipse
Image for representation / News18.

This year’s second penumbral lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, is set to take place on the intervening night of June 5 and 6. There are three types of lunar eclipses: total, partial and penumbral lunar eclipse.

According to the Time and Date, the second penumbral lunar eclipse will be of three hours and eighteen minutes. The lunar eclipse will be visible from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South and East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

In New Delhi, the lunar eclipse will be visible from 11:15 pm on June 5 and till 02:34 am on June 6.  The eclipse will be at its peak at 12:54 am on June 6.

The second penumbral lunar eclipse is called Strawberry Moon Eclipse. The name has been given because in the month of June harvesting of strawberries takes place.

Unlike the normal full moon, skygazers will have difficulties in viewing the penumbral lunar eclipse as the moon will be a bit fainter.

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth creates hindrance to the sun’s light on the moon. At the time of lunar eclipse, Earth moves in between the sun and the moon.

In a year, four lunar eclipses occur. This year’s first lunar eclipse took place on January 10. The next two lunar eclipses of 2020 will be visible on July 4-5 and November 29-30. Both the eclipses will be penumbral lunar eclipses.

People need not wear special glasses while watching the penumbral lunar eclipse.

“It is perfectly safe to watch a lunar eclipse with naked eyes. Even during the eclipse, you are only looking at the moon, at night just like any other day. In fact, it is less bright than the full moon. So, it actually safe to view a lunar eclipse without any eye protection or special precautions. This is true for all kinds of lunar eclipses, whether partial, penumbral or total eclipse of the Moon,” Dr. Shibal Bhartiya was quoted by NDTV.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading