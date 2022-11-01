Chandra Grahan 2022: Know How Lunar Eclipse Will Affect Your Zodiac Signs

The final lunar eclipse of the year will take place on November 8, 2022. This phase is also known as Karthik Purnima. NASA says that the next total lunar eclipse is likely to occur not before 14 March 2025. This will be the second lunar eclipse that the people will be experiencing after the most recent one, which is on October 25. Astrologers believe that two eclipses on the same side or within a short span of 15 days are a very bad omen. The Drik Panchang confirms that the November 8 Lunar Eclipse will begin at 9:21 am and last until 6:18 pm.

According to astrological prediction, this forthcoming lunar eclipse might impact zodiac signs both positively and negatively. Read below to know how your zodiac will be affected.

Aries:

People whose birthday falls between March 21 to April 19 are of the Aries zodiac. Aries people might face a negative impact during the Lunar Eclipse. They will be experiencing financial losses and suffer from health-related problems. It will be wise not to invest a lot of money somewhere as there is risk involved.

Taurus:

Taureans, you all will experience mixed results during this Lunar Eclipse. On one hand, you might succeed in monetary gains with a blooming business and new opportunities, and on the other hand, students might face failure in the educational field. Students preparing or taking part in competitive exams might not get the desired results.

Virgo

If you are a Virgo, expect mixed results this Lunar Eclipse. Expect some turmoil in family and relationships. However, this is a good time for job promotions, appraisals, and even investing money to buy a new house.

Cancer

Cancerians, it is your time! The Lunar Eclipse will prove quite beneficial for you. You can achieve anything you set your eyes to, provided you have a positive approach to everything and are calm and balanced.

Capricorn

The eclipse will be auspicious for Capricorns or those born between December 21 to January 19. You will be respectful towards others which will make everyone love you. There are chances that you might purchase a new vehicle during this time. New responsibilities at work are also indicated.

