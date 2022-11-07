Chandra Grahan 2022: What Time is Sutak Kaal? Check Lunar Eclipse Timings in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022: The last lunar eclipse of 2022 will occur on Tuesday, November 8 and will be visible across North America, the Pacific, Australia and Asia. In India, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Delhi, beginning at Moonrise at 5:32 PM and ending at 6:18 PM. Only the eastern parts of India including Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati will be able to see the total lunar eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse occurs due to the Moon passing through the umbra region (area of full shadow) created by Earth on the Moon. Tuesday’s lunar eclipse phenomenon is called a Blood Moon because the Moon passes into the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow during this time and appears red. One doesn’t require any special equipment to observe the Eclipse. However, binoculars, telescopes, and moving to an area away from bright lights help the visibility.

The last time a total lunar eclipse took place was on May 15, 2022. Whereas the most recent solar eclipse was witnessed on October 25, 2022. The next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025, as per NASA.

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022: SUTAK TIME

Do not forget the Sutak period, which as per religious beliefs is considered an inauspicious period. It is generally advised to stay indoors and avoid doing any new work during the eclipse.

As per Drik Panchang, Chandra Grahan Sutak will begin at 9:21 AM and end at 6:18 PM. Meanwhile, Sutak time for children, the elderly, and the sick will start at 2:48 PM and will end at 6:18 PM.

WILL THE LUNAR ECLIPSE BE VISIBLE IN INDIA?

City-wise Chandra Grahan Timings

AGARTALA: 04:38 pm to 07:26 pm.

BENGALURU: 05:49 pm to 07:26 pm.

BHUBANESWAR: 05:09 pm to 07:29pm.

CHENNAI: 05:38 to 07:26 pm.

CHANDIGARH: 05:26 pm to 07:26 pm

DELHI: 05:28 pm to 07:26 pm.

GUWAHATI: 04:32 pm to 07:26 pm.

GURUGRAM: 05:29 pm to 07:26 pm.

HYDERABAD: 05:40 pm to 07:26 pm.

KOLKATA: 04:52 pm to 07:26 pm.

KOHIMA: 04:23 pm to 07:26 pm.

MUMBAI: 06:01 pm to 07:26 pm.

NAGPUR: 05:32 pm to 07:26 pm.

NOIDA: 05:27 pm to 07:26 pm.

PATNA: 05:00 pm to 07:26 pm.

SRINAGAR: 05:28 pm to 07:26 pm.

Source: timeanddate.com

HOW TO WATCH THE LUNAR ECLIPSE?

There is no need for special equipment to watch Chandra Grahan as it can be seen with the naked eye. For a better view, you can use binoculars or a telescope but if you don’t have them you can watch the lunar eclipse online when NASA and other organisations stream it live.

YES, LUNAR ECLIPSES ARE SAFE TO WATCH

According to science, lunar eclipses are safe to watch directly through eyes. Therefore, one does not need to take care of any special precautions to witness a Chandra Grahan. However, Indian mythology defines various dos and don’ts during the Chandra Grahan.

It is said that one should chant holy mantras like the Mahamrityunjay mantra. This decreases the harmful impact of negative energy caused by the eclipse. Some other dos include adding a basil (tulsi) leaf to the food items, and donation and charity to the needy. On the contrary, one should not consume raw food during the grahan.In India, popular traditions also advise to not step out during the grahan it may radiate harmful rays.

