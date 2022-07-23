Chandrashekhar Azad Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts and Inspirational Quotes by The Freedom Fighter

CHANDRASHEKHAR AZAD BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: “If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland” – these were the words of one of the most compassionate and revolutionary freedom fighters the country has ever seen. Chandrashekhar Azad inspired the youth and contributed to India snatching its freedom back from colonial rule.

Born Chandra Shekhar Tiwari on July 23, 1906, in Bhavra village, Madhya Pradesh, Chandrashekhar Azad was inspired to fight for the country from a very young age. Chandrashekhar Azad was just 15 when he participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement, launched by Mahatma Gandhi.

He later went on to join the Hindustan Republican Association, which he, a few years later, transformed into the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA). A close associate of Bhagat Singh, he came into the spotlight after the Kakori Conspiracy in 1925, which was organised by the HSRA.

On his birth anniversary, let’s look at some interesting facts about the hero whose name is etched forever in the country’s history:

Azad was sent to Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi because his mother wanted to make him a Sanskrit scholar. He came to be known as Chandrashekhar Azad after he announced his name as Azad when presented before the court during the Non-cooperation movement. He was an expert marksman and used to practice shooting regularly. He was involved in the assassination of the assistant superintendent of police, John Poyantz Saunders in 1928. He died by shooting himself in the head. Police came to arrest him at Alfred Park in UP’s Allahabad. He indulged in a shootout and got hit in the right leg. Finding it difficult to escape, he, holding his pledge to always remain Azad (free), shot himself with the last bullet left in his gun.

Quotes by Chandrashekhar Azad

1. “A plane is always safe on the ground, but it is not made for that. Always take some meaningful risks in life to achieve great heights.”

2. “I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality, and brotherhood.”

3. “Don’t see others doing better than you, beat your own records every day because success is a fight between you and yourself.”

