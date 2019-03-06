Chanel Displays Karl Lagerfeld's Last Collection in Winter Wonderland Leaving Audience in Tears

French fashion house Chanel paid tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, it's late creative director, at the Autumn-Winter 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week.Karl Lagerfeld’s last collection for Chanel opened with a minute’s silence for the late designer as friends, collaborators and fans gathered in Paris to remember his 35 years as the creative force behind the French couture house.Kristen Stewart, Noami Campbell, Monica Bellucci, Penelope Cruz and Claudia Schiffer were few of the Hollywood A-listers who attended the show.Actress Penelope Cruz, one of the faces of the brand, took to the snowy runway in a white, feathery puffball dress, while a teary-eyed Cara Delevingne took a last lap of the catwalk along with other models after opening the show.Penelope Cruz presents a creation by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis DuvignauKnown for his mesmerising underwater, forest backdrops for his rumnways, the fashion master's legacy prevailed even during his absence while his collection was displayed. This time, the catwalk was that of a snow-covered village with mountain ranges, trees, wooden chalets, smoking chimneys and bare branches covered with snow.Models present creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis DuvignauGuests also heard from “Kaiser Karl” himself, with an account of how he first took the job at Chanel in 1983 played over the speakers inside the Grand Palais exhibition hall.“When I was asked a second time, I accepted, because everyone told me don’t do it, it won’t work,” the German designer said, speaking in French.“It’s the first time that a brand managed to become fashionable again, to turn itself into something desirable,” Lagerfeld added.The guests were seated on wooden benches which had a keepsake for everyone present. They found an illustrated card on their seat featuring a sketch of Karl Lagerfeld in his iconic suit, sunglasses and ponytail along with Coco Chanel, the founder of Chanel with the words, "The beat goes on..." written on it.The runway was flooded with Lagerfelds favorite models Kaia Gerbe, Cara Delevinge and many more who walked with houndstooth prints,long coats, puffer jackets, winter boots and trousers in dark and all-white palettes.The show was a rather emotional one as the models were tearful walking in the fashion meister's last Chanel collection and his presence was terribly felt when no one emerged for the final bow. By the end of it, the audience offered a standing ovation to the grand finale of Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel show.Models present creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis DuvignauCara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis DuvignauModels present creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis DuvignauA model presents a creation by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis DuvignauA model presents a creation by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis DuvignauModels present creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis DuvignauCara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by late designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau