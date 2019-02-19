Chanel's Haute Couture Designer Karl Lagerfeld Passes Away at 85

Inspiring, intriguing and sometimes provocative: "Karlism" quotes invite you to see the world through the designer's eyes. #AccordingtoKarl pic.twitter.com/xkXdRPgqh0 — KARL LAGERFELD (@KarlLagerfeld) January 29, 2019

The end of an era! RIP Karl Lagerfeld #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/gU6emIyL28 — Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) February 19, 2019

“To design is to breathe, so if I can’t breathe I’m in trouble” RIP @KarlLagerfeld #karlargerfeld 😥 — henry holland (@henryholland) February 19, 2019

Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's creative director and one of the most sought after designers in the world, has died at the age of 85. Earlier in January, Karl missed Chanel's Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 show in Paris which raised speculations about his health.Lagerfeld died on Tuesday after being rushed to a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine just outside Paris the night before.The fashion giant began his career at Pierre Balmain (France) in 1955 and moved to Fendi (Italy) in 1965. He joined Chanel in 1983 and worked at the German fashion house for 36 years. He also started his own eponymous label Karl Lagerfeld in 1984 without hampering his collaborations with Fendi and Chanel.He usually made appearances in his personalised black outfits, a pair of black glasses and his tread mark hair tied in a ponytail. He was a complete trendsetter in the '80s.His absence will be felt deeply as the Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week is all set to begin where Fendi will present the Label's autumn/winter 2019 collections.Tributes from celebrities, designers and models like Victoria Beckham, Donatella Versace, Alexa Chung, Diane Kruger among others have started to pour in across all social media platforms like