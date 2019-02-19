Chanel's Haute Couture Designer Karl Lagerfeld Passes Away at 85
Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's creative director and the haute-couture's designer has died at the age of 85. Earlier in January, Karl missed two of Chanel's shows in Paris which raised speculations about his health.
Karl Lagerfeld
Lagerfeld died on Tuesday after being rushed to a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine just outside Paris the night before.
The fashion giant began his career at Pierre Balmain (France) in 1955 and moved to Fendi (Italy) in 1965. He joined Chanel in 1983 and worked at the German fashion house for 36 years. He also started his own eponymous label Karl Lagerfeld in 1984 without hampering his collaborations with Fendi and Chanel.
Inspiring, intriguing and sometimes provocative: "Karlism" quotes invite you to see the world through the designer's eyes. #AccordingtoKarl pic.twitter.com/xkXdRPgqh0— KARL LAGERFELD (@KarlLagerfeld) January 29, 2019
He usually made appearances in his personalised black outfits, a pair of black glasses and his tread mark hair tied in a ponytail. He was a complete trendsetter in the '80s.
Lagerfeld became his own best creation #karllagerfeld #RIP pic.twitter.com/xNfMFKP3TZ— Martín Bianchi Tasso (@martinbianchi) February 19, 2019
#FendiSS19 tears off the polite and polished luxury surface to offer something new, real, and highly sophisticated.— Fendi (@Fendi) February 18, 2019
Discover more: https://t.co/Hsjr4OgmDw
Photographer: #KarlLagerfeld
Stylist: @chaossocialclub
Models: @KaiaGerber, @anok_yai and Adut Akech pic.twitter.com/1MvTPDHgrS
His absence will be felt deeply as the Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week is all set to begin where Fendi will present the Label's autumn/winter 2019 collections.
Tributes from celebrities, designers and models like Victoria Beckham, Donatella Versace, Alexa Chung, Diane Kruger among others have started to pour in across all social media platforms like
View this post on Instagram
Rest in peace, Karl. I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous. Thank you for inviting me to some of the most glamorous experiences of my life, it was an honour to know you. Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig. ❤️
View this post on Instagram
Karl.....I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you ♥️ I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination ♥️ I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter...I’m heartbroken I was too late ♥️ Rest In Peace, I adore you ♥️
View this post on Instagram
I got to interview Karl when I was the editor of @luckymagazine and, since it was around April Fool’s Day, we mocked up a cover of the issue with his cat on the cover. He was so tickled by it that he asked to keep it. I didn’t know him well but in my fleeting encounters with him, he had a wicked wit (he had very strong opinions about Athleisure) and a true fashion legend. Rest In Peace, thank you for inspiring us
The end of an era! RIP Karl Lagerfeld #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/gU6emIyL28— Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) February 19, 2019
“To design is to breathe, so if I can’t breathe I’m in trouble” RIP @KarlLagerfeld #karlargerfeld 😥— henry holland (@henryholland) February 19, 2019
View this post on Instagram
So sad to hear about Karl Lagerfeld’s passing. What a life he had. He was a true master of his craft, an inspiring creator. He also had a ferocious sense of humour and whimsy. The first time we met, I told him I like the pattern he had designed for the table cloths. So, he picked up the end of it and cut me a tie, asking me to wear it that evening. France has lost a prolific and remarkable creator #karllagerfeld @karllagerfeld
“Fashion and culture have lost a great inspiration.”— LVMH (@LVMH) February 19, 2019
Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMHhttps://t.co/4kNYqTs6jn#KarlLagerfeld #Fendi @fendi #LVMH pic.twitter.com/2vtAHIZ5Rw
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tom Holland Confirms Avengers Endgame Theory, Luka Chuppi Not To Release in Pakistan
- Man Orders Food in Chennai, Swiggy Employee Leaves For Delivery From Rajasthan
- Here's What You Need to Know About the Gene Causing Obesity
- Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
- Amazon Echo Input Review: Proof That The Simplest Things Can Make The Maximum Impact
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s