4-min read

Chanel's Haute Couture Designer Karl Lagerfeld Passes Away at 85

Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's creative director and the haute-couture's designer has died at the age of 85. Earlier in January, Karl missed two of Chanel's shows in Paris which raised speculations about his health.

Naqshib Nisar |

Updated:February 19, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
Karl Lagerfeld
Lagerfeld died on Tuesday after being rushed to a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine just outside Paris the night before.

Lagerfeld died on Tuesday after being rushed to a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine just outside Paris the night before.

The fashion giant began his career at Pierre Balmain (France) in 1955 and moved to Fendi (Italy) in 1965. He joined Chanel in 1983 and worked at the German fashion house for 36 years. He also started his own eponymous label Karl Lagerfeld in 1984 without hampering his collaborations with Fendi and Chanel.




He usually made appearances in his personalised black outfits, a pair of black glasses and his tread mark hair tied in a ponytail. He was a complete trendsetter in the '80s.







His absence will be felt deeply as the Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week is all set to begin where Fendi will present the Label's autumn/winter 2019 collections.

Tributes from celebrities, designers and models like Victoria Beckham, Donatella Versace, Alexa Chung, Diane Kruger among others have started to pour in across all social media platforms like

























