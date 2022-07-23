Changing Diapers To Bathing Newborn, The All-Important Guide To First-Time Parents

No experience can be compared to bringing home a newborn baby. The tremendous joy that parents feel cannot be described in words. There are also a lot of challenges that parents face. No matter how much preparation they have done beforehand, taking care of a newborn is a tough task. This article curates how to skillfully accomplish this duty. According to nhs.uk, the following tips could be adopted.

How to change baby’s diapers

Babies need frequent changes in nappies. It is not wise to leave them wet for long. The bacteria in dirty diapers can make a baby’s skin sore and cause nappy rashes.

Bathing a new baby

There is no need for bathing a newborn for a few days. Instead of bathing, their face, neck, hands and bottom could be washed. This is referred to as topping and tailing. Also, parents need to make sure that the room is warm and everything is ready beforehand.

A bowl of warm water, a towel, cotton wool, a fresh nappy and clean clothes are required.

Breastfeeding new baby

Feed your baby as much as they want. A term used for this process is baby-led feeding. Newborns should decide when they have enough milk. In the beginning, it may seem that you are constantly feeding the baby. After some time, you and your baby will start following a pattern which makes things easier.

Calming down a crying baby

Babies cry to communicate their needs. Crying can also be a reason for boredom. By boredom, babies can indicate that they want attention, apart from expressing that they are tired, hungry, feeling uncomfortable and other reasons. Parents should carefully watch for cues.

They will constantly cry depicting their problem in case of sickness. Cries in sickness will sound like weak and tired moans. There will be long pauses between crying sessions.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

