Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Reach Custody Agreement For Daughter

Former star couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who finalized their divorce in November last year, have worked out a child custody agreement for their daughter, Everly.

According to a source, Tatum and Dewan have agreed to share 50/50 custody of their 6-year-old daughter. The source said they have also agreed to work with a counselor to work out a specific schedule to split the holidays and custody time in a fair way, reports etonline.com.

The source added that the actors also agreed to not exploit Everly for any social media advertisements.

Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in April 2018 after eight years of marriage. They filed for divorce in October of that same year.

Meanwhile, they have moved on. Dewan is currently dating actor Steve Kazee and they are expecting their first child together.

Tatum recently reconciled with singer Jessie J after breaking up at the end of last year.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.