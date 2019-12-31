Take the pledge to vote

Channing Tatum Seen at Airport for First Time After Split with Jessie J

Tatum and Jessie J had been dating for over a year when they decided to part ways. The ended their relationship in November.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum was spotted at the Los Angeles airport for the first time after his break-up with girlfriend Jessie J.

Clad in a white shirt, black jacket and a San Francisco Giants baseball cap, Tatum had gone to the airport, a day after Christmas, People website reported.

Tatum and Jessie J had been dating for over a year when they decided to part ways. The ended their relationship in November.

The 39-year-old’s girlfriend took to Instagram for sharing a cryptic post about experiencing some “delayed emotions.” “Delayed emotions are…well…not so fun,” Jessie wrote.

The murmurs about their relationship first surfaced in October 2018. After months of dating, the couple came out in public in March when they were pictured collectively while strolling hand-in-hand in London.

They last shared a picture on social media in October when Jessie J posted images of her and Tatum cuddling and sharing a romantic bike experience.

Tatum, who has a six-year-old daughter named Everly, shares co-parenting responsibilities with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. He and Jenna were married for nine years before separating in 2018. Jenna, who is in a relationship with Steve Kazee, an American actor and singer, is pregnant with her second child and first with her boyfriend.

Tatum made his debut with the film Coach Carter, starring Sameul L Jackson, in 2005. Tatum is known for his leading role in Magic Mike, and its sequel, Magic Mike XXL. Besides this, he earned praises for his role in 21 Jump Street and its 2014 sequel, 22 Jump Street.

