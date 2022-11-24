Chant These Mantras on Thursdays if You are a Lord Vishnu, Dev Guru Brihaspati Devotee

Lord Vishnu is considered the supreme of all deities. On the other hand, Dev Guru Brihaspati is described as an instructor of all the Gods. In the words of Maharishi Parashar, “Brihaspati has a big body, tawny hair, tawny eyes, phlegmatic, intelligent, and learned male planet".

According to a Hindu religious belief, devotees believe that worshipping Lord Vishnu and Dev Guru Brihaspati on Thursday can bring them happiness and success. Tirupati Astrologer Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava has talked about the mantras, which should be chanted on this auspicious occasion.

गुरुग्रह बीज मंत्र

ओम बृं बृहस्पतये नम:

गुरुग्रह तांत्रिक मंत्र

ओम ग्रां ग्रीं ग्रौं स: गुरवे नम:

गुरुका वैदिक मंत्र

ओम बृहस्पते अति यदर्यो अर्हाद् द्युमद्विभाति क्रतुमज्जनेषु।

यद्दीदयच्छवस ऋतप्रजात तदस्मासु द्रविणं धेहि चित्रम्।।

सुख,समृद्धि और संपत्ति के लिए विष्णु मंत्र

ओम भूरिदा भूरि देहिनो, मा दभ्रं भूर्या भर। भूरि घेदिन्द्र दित्ससि।

ओम भूरिदा त्यसि श्रुत: पुरूत्रा शूर वृत्रहन्। आ नो भजस्व राधसि।

सभीमनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए विष्णु मंत्र

ओम नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय

भगवानविष्णु का गायत्री मंत्र

ॐ नारायणाय विद्महे। वासुदेवाय धीमहि। तन्नो विष्णु प्रचोदयात्।।

It is also considered that if a couple chants these mantras and worships Lord Vishnu and Dev Guru Brihaspati on Thursday, they can experience marital bliss. There are some important things which should be kept in mind by devotees on this auspicious day. These instructions are:

Devotees should start their day with a jap and recite Om Namo Narayanaya 108 times.

In the puja, devotees should remember to use milk, curd and ghee.

Bhakts should also consume only 1 meal in an entire day.

Devotees should remember that Yellow is the most suitable colour on this day. Keeping this thing in mind, Puja should be done with yellow flowers. Yellow fruits like bananas, rice cooked with Kesar, gram dal and yellow sweets like Besan ka ladoo, etc. should also be used.

While praying, the face should be in the east direction.

