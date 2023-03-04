Mantras are a collection of holy hymns written in Sanskrit. It is believed that these holy words have a powerfully impact on life when chanted properly. These mantras are originated from religious texts and used in worshiping and religious rituals.

The word “om," which combines the force of all the gods and goddesses, is the source of all mantras. All facets of life can benefit from mantras when they are chanted in faith and devotion.

Success and failure are a fact of life, and nobody can advance without experiencing a setback. But, what if a person is experiencing the same situation again and again despite all efforts? One must keep in mind that not just effort and hard labour, but also mantra, yantra, education, management abilities, confidence, relationships, and other factors, are responsible for someone’s success. In such circumstances when no one can help, mantras can bring success.

Mantras have the power to significantly improve every part of the performer’s life. But, confidence and purity should be used while chanting. Anyone who has made the decision to chant a mantra should first develop confidence in the mantra and should be consistent. It’s important to correctly pronounce the mantra while chanting.

News18 Hindi in conversation with Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma shared a special mantra that should be chanted 21 times a day. Here is the mantra:

ॐ नम: भगवती पद्मावती ऋद्धि-सिद्धि दायिनी दुख-दारिद्रय हारिणी श्रीं श्रीं ऊँ नम: कामाक्षाय ह्रीं ह्रीं फट् स्वाहा।

Remember to chant the mantra in Brahma Muhurta and only on Saturday. You can worship Lord Shiva at a temple or at your home after chanting the mantra. For the puja, a person should have a Rudrakash, and flowers. Chant this mantra 1008 times.

Benefits

By chanting this mantra, you can get the desired progress in your career and might get the job of your choice.

A person will receive blessings from Goddess Lakshmi.

