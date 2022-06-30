Charcoal to Avocado, Things You Can Combine With Multani Mitti to Make Mud Masks

Much before all the modern skincare products made it to the market, it was Multani mitti that made the faces of our ancestors glow. Apart from that, it protected their skin against pimples, acne and other issues. You, too, can create several mud masks at home with the help of Multani mitti. Depending on your skin type and skin issue, you choose them.

Let’s take a look at how to use a mud face mask in your skincare regimen.

Charcoal Mud Mask

You can use Multani mitti with charcoal to exfoliate the skin and get rid of blackheads. Make a paste in a bowl by combining 3 tablespoons of bentonite clay, 1 teaspoon activated charcoal, 3 tablespoons witch hazel, and a few drops of tea tree oil. Apply it now to your face and neck, then wash it once it has dried. Your skin will detox from this.

Avocado Mud Mask

To clean the skin, combine 1 tablespoon of avocado pulp with 2 teaspoons of avocado oil, 2 teaspoons of honey, and 1 tablespoon of bentonite clay to produce a paste. Apply it now to your face and gently massage it in. After it dries, wash it off with water.

Coffee Mud Mask

Apply a coffee mud mask to the skin to tone it and get rid of any inflammation. 1 teaspoon French green clay, 1 teaspoon coffee grinds, 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon rose water, and 2-3 drops of tea tree oil should be combined in a bowl to make this. Make a paste out of it and then apply it to your face. After allowing it to dry for 10 to 15 minutes, wash your face.

Note- Apply any of these masks on a weekly basis and the effects will be visible on the face only after two-three uses.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

