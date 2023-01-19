Charger To Cash, These 7 Essentials Should Be In Every Working Woman’s Handbag

Every working woman carries a bag daily to their workplace, which has a variety of essential items. If you are one of them, then this article is for you. To get through the day smoothly, keep these 7 important things in your bag. Let’s take a look at them.

Charger

Well, this one needs no explanation. In today’s era, our life revolves around our cell phones, be it because of keeping up work schedules online or chatting with our friends. It is always advised to carry a phone charger or power bank to protect yourself from falling prey to some work crises or other problems, in case the phone’s charge exhausts.

Cash

You should carry a certain amount of cash in your purse. In the era of digital payments, cash has its own set of advantages. For example, if you have a bad network connection and you have to pay someone then cash can save you.

Moisturiser

Moisturising your skin is extremely important, especially when you are heading outside. Remember to purchase a moisturiser, which suits your skin and makes it supple and glowing. This is one of the most important skincare steps to follow, whenever you step outside in the dust and pollution.

Hand sanitiser

Consider all of the germs you might come into contact with in a day, whether they’re lurking on public transportation handrails, a bathroom doorknob, or your phone’s screen. Hand sanitiser comes in handy, especially with the Covid-19 virus still lurking around when you can’t wash your hands right away.

Safety pins

Wardrobe malfunctions can happen to anyone. Carrying a safety pin is extremely important to protect yourself from certain events, which might hamper your image or could lead to a feeling of discomfort. It is advised that every working woman should keep a bunch of safety pins in her purse.

Pepper spray

Every woman, regardless of their age, should keep a can of pepper spray in her bag. Given the unfortunate incidents against women that happened in our country recently, pepper spray for self-defence is crucial. Carrying pepper spray gives you the confidence to face any threat and keeps you safe from harm.

Sanitary Napkin

Many times women miss the date of their periods. In such a situation, when periods come unexpectedly, fear of spotting while in a public place can grip you. That’s why working women must keep sanitary pads in their handbags. With this, you won’t have to worry about staining your clothes. Not only would these be useful in an emergency, but you could also give them to someone in need.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here