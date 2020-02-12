Charles Darwin Birth Anniversary: 8 Lesser Known Facts About the Father of Evolution

Charles Robert Darwin an English naturalist, biologist and geologist was born on February 12, 1809. Darwin is commonly known as Father of evolution. Often considered to be one of the most influential figures in human history, his theory was favourably met with a majority of educated people.

On Charles Darwin birth anniversary today, here are 8 lesser-known facts about the father of evolution:

-- Darwin for much of his life identified himself as Christian and even studied to be an Anglican clergyman at the University of Cambridge. He later parted ways from the church and began to describe himself as agnostic.

-- Darwin delayed the publication of his theory of natural selection - On the Origin of Species for more than 20 years and he was not sure of how it would be received.

-- Darwin was not the sole person to come up with the theory of evolution. Just a few days ahead of publishing On the Origin of Species, Darwin got to know that British naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace had come up with the same theory. Without ado, Darwin quickly finished and published his work. He received the credit for the theory of evolution as he had talked about the matter in detail.

-- Darwin wrote a book The Correspondence of Charles Darwin in which he mentioned the pros and cons of marriage. The list mentioned that marriage will lead to “children,” which he describes as “constant companion" and “someone to take care of the house.”

-- Darwin got married to his first cousin Emma. He had 10 children with Emma.

-- Darwin started to study medicine at the University of Edinburg but he dropped out as he hated the sight of blood and was bored with the lecture.

-- In the University of Cambridge, Darwin was part of the "Gourmet Club" also known as the Glutton Club. He dined hawk and bittern, but could not swallow brown owl, which was served to him.

-- Darwin shared his birthday with Abraham Lincoln, and much like the American President was opposed to slavery as well.

