Charlize Theron Gives Maang Tikka a Tiffany Twist, Sports Diamond Bracelet to Cover Her Roots

At the SAG awards, Charlize Theron turned a diamond bracelet into what we'd call a maang tikka to cover up her dark outgrown roots in her center parting.

January 20, 2020
Charlize Theron Gives Maang Tikka a Tiffany Twist, Sports Diamond Bracelet to Cover Her Roots
Charlize Theron sported a sparkling enter part at the 2020 SAG Awards and the story behind it is quite interesting. During a pre-show interview, the Bombshell actress explained that she didn't have time to visit the hair salon to touch-up her platinum blonde hair colour, so a friend suggested that she simply "throw a Tiffany bracelet up there!"

That's exactly what she did, turning a diamond bracelet into what we'd call a maang tikka to cover up her dark outgrown roots. Her hairstylist Adir Abergel gave her a polished, neatly-parted pixie - her blonde lengths slicked close to the head, as well as prepped and set it for a high-shine finish. He braided a tiny plait along the center part and used clear thread to sew the diamond accessory into it.

The shimmering strand ran neatly along the parting and dropped down just slightly below her hairline, offering a streamlined alternative to more ornamental hair jewellery, reported Vogue.com.

"Short hair can sometimes be more challenging to change up. This was a powerful touch," explained Abergel. So next time you're looking for a way to add some accessory to your hair, you can use an old diamond tennis bracelet instead of the traditional maang tikka to keep it subtle yet shiny.

At the SAG awards, Theron was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Megyn Kelly in the biographical drama Bombshell, but the award went to Renée Zellweger for her work in Judy.

